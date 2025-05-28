Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Sant Antoni
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Sant Antoni, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
Magnificent villa with pool located in the quiet area of ​​Mas Villa (Sant Antoni de Calonge…
$2,31M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Villa located in the prestigious Torre Valentina urbanization in the town of Sant Antoni de …
$1,21M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 070 m²
Cozy house located on the second line of the beach in Sant Antoni de Calonge. With a plot of…
$1,94M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
This high standing villa is located in the Torrevalentina urbanization, just 5 minutes from …
$1,52M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 200 m²
Large luxury villa of 540 m² in Sant Antoni de Calonge. With a large plot of 1200 m2 and dis…
$1,89M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
High standing house in the heart of the Costa Brava, in one of the most prestigious urbaniza…
$3,17M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go