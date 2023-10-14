Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Sant Antoni, Spain

Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 070 m²
Cozy house located on the second line of the beach in Sant Antoni de Calonge. With a plot of…
€1,85M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
Magnificent villa with pool located in the quiet area of ​​Mas Villa (Sant Antoni de Calonge…
€2,20M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
This high standing villa is located in the Torrevalentina urbanization, just 5 minutes from …
€1,45M

