Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Sant Antoni
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Sant Antoni, Spain

3 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 143 m²
Floor 3/3
€890,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Cozy apartment in the calm cozy city of San Antonio de Calongee, just 200 meters from the be…
€255,000
5 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Chic duplex on the first line of the sea in Sant Antoni de Calonge Area 280m2, on the lower…
€2,15M
2 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with terrassa in Lower Empordà, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with terrassa
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment for sale in Sant Antoni de Calonge . The apartment is located on the 1 sea line in…
€290,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Lift in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Lift
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Apartment on the first line of the sea with a chic panoramic view. Located on the 8th floor…
€530,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Lift in Lower Empordà, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Lift
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Apartment on the first line of the sea with a chic panoramic view. Located on the 8th floor…
€530,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment on the first line of the sea with a chic view. Located on the 5th floor in a build…
€800,000
6 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
6 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
A set of two apartments is for sale with the ability to combine into one large 180m2. Locate…
€1,20M
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with Pool in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with Pool
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A unique offer. For sale spacious apartment 100 meters from the sea and the beach. Apartme…
€270,000

Properties features in Sant Antoni, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir