  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Maresme
  4. Commercial

Commercial Property in Maresme, Spain

6 properties total found
Commercial property 653 m² in Calella, Spain
Commercial property 653 m²
Calella, Spain
Area 653 m²
Commercial premises on the Costa Marezme in the city of Kaleia.The total area is 653 square …
$663,696
Commercial property 350 m² in Calella, Spain
Commercial property 350 m²
Calella, Spain
Area 350 m²
Commercial premises in the town of Kaleia on the Costa Marezme.Located on the first floor of…
$387,919
Commercial real estate on the coastline in Pineda de Mar, Spain
Commercial real estate on the coastline
Pineda de Mar, Spain
Area 5 244 m²
Commercial real estate on the coastline near Barcelona, just two blocks from the train stati…
$5,59M
Commercial property 150 m² in Santa Susanna, Spain
Commercial property 150 m²
Santa Susanna, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Restaurant in the first line of the sea in the beautiful town of Santa Suzanne on the Costa …
$549,266
Commercial property 1 826 m² in Vilassar de Dalt, Spain
Commercial property 1 826 m²
Vilassar de Dalt, Spain
Area 1 826 m²
Commercial premises in the center of Vidassar de dalt on the Costa Marezme. The total area…
$1,49M
Commercial property 12 343 m² in Caldes dEstrac, Spain
Commercial property 12 343 m²
Caldes dEstrac, Spain
Area 12 343 m²
Hotel in the first line of the sea in the town of Caldes de Estrak on the Costa Marezme. The…
$17,16M
