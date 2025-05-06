Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Los Cristianos
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Los Cristianos, Spain

2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
For sale a beautiful penthouse-apartment in the magnificent residential complex ‘Vista Hermo…
$486,866
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Duplex penthouse in the Parque Tropical complex with ocean views. The complex is located in …
$821,952
