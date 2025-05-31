Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Granada
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Granada, Spain

Almunecar
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Beachside Apartment in Marbella – Second Line to the Sea Discover this fantastic 2-bedroom,…
$716,481
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Manilva, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Discover this exceptional corner penthouse located in the nice La Paloma area, offering brea…
$483,341
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
New project in the hills above Fuengirola offering spacious, bright properties built and fin…
$943,822
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Discover luxurious 2-bedroom apartments in the heart of Mijas, where urban convenience meets…
$236,553
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Fantastic three bedroom semi detached villa in a gated community of Monte Elviria, La Mairen…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Luxury and Exclusivity in the Heart of Fuengirola Live just 100 meters from the beach. Disc…
$750,031
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 6 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 531 m²
HUGE VILLA NEXT TO FUENGIROLA Villa at 5 minutes drive from the beach of Los Boliches, it ha…
$870,013
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
We present this wonderful new penthouse on the market with spectacular panoramic sea views. …
$783,581
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
An exclusive development of 116 newly built flats in the most prestigious area of the Costa …
$750,031
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom house in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom house
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in the quiet area of Lomas de Cabo Roig. The villa has three bedrooms, each o…
$568,635
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Elegant Ground Floor Apartment with Stunning Sea Views – Amazing Location above Benalmádena …
$567,499
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Located between the towns of Torremolinos and Fuengirola, Benalmadena is just 20 minutes fro…
$800,640
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español

Properties features in Granada, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go