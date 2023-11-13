Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Elda

Residential properties for sale in Elda, Spain

apartments
10
11 properties total found
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Elda, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Elda, Spain
Area 345 m²
€780,000
2 room apartment in Elda, Spain
2 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
€283,855
3 room apartment in Elda, Spain
3 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
€367,582
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Elda, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Elda, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
€495,214
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Elda, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Elda, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 138 m²
A beautiful new residential complex perched on a hill considered the Best Golf Resort in Eu…
€592,215
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Elda, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Elda, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
A stunning new residential complex situated on a hill considered the Best Golf Resort in Eu…
€1,04M
2 room apartment in Elda, Spain
2 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Welcome to the new residential complex in Casares Estepona located next to the Sierra Berme…
€228,717
3 room apartment in Elda, Spain
3 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Welcome to the new residential complex in Casares Estepona located next to the Sierra Berme…
€326,739
2 room apartment in Elda, Spain
2 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
The new residential complex in Casares Costa offers a tranquil and comfortable living envir…
€335,623
3 room apartment in Elda, Spain
3 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
€569,752
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Elda, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Elda, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 115 m²
This new phase offers a concept specially designed to meet your needs boosting space provid…
€566,689
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir