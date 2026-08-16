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Residential properties for sale in Castile-La Mancha, Spain

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Cuenca
3
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sierra Nevada, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Sierra Nevada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5
Premium apartment in Sierra Nevada, boasting a communal sauna and breathtaking views of the …
$395,491
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 7 bedrooms in El Madronal, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
El Madronal, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 050 m²
This magnificent villa can be yours. It is ideal for both luxury living and investment. With…
$5,20M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Campillo de Altobuey, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Campillo de Altobuey, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
Spectacular house with a surface area of 838 m², of which 338 m² are housing and a plot of 2…
$488,014
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Alcazar de San Juan, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alcazar de San Juan, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
A new apartment next to the sea in San Jun!   The perfect place for life.   modern residenti…
$304,805
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Properties features in Castile-La Mancha, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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