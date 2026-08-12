Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Central Federal District, Russia

;
Moscow
9
Moscow Oblast
81
Tver Oblast
4
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Moscow, Russia
Premium Premium
Villa 4 bedrooms
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
There are only 6 villas in Lavrushinsky. They have several floors for planning to your likin…
$22,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
Telegram Write in Telegram
Mansion 10 bedrooms in Moscow, Russia
Premium Premium
Mansion 10 bedrooms
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 4 704 m²
Number of floors 2
Aesthetics of luxury real estate from Smirex An architectural ensemble in the style of la…
$110,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
Telegram Write in Telegram
7 bedroom house in Zhukovka, Russia
7 bedroom house
Zhukovka, Russia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 750 m²
CP "Academic Beetle"9 km from Moscow on Rublevo-Uspenskoe highwayHouse in English style on a…
$3,85M
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Central Federal District

villas
cottages
mansions
townhouses

Properties features in Central Federal District, Russia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go