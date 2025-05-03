Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Central Federal District, Russia

Moscow Oblast
37
Saburovo
25
Cottage Delete
Clear all
38 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 17 …
$572,681
Leave a request
Cottage in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Cottage
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 160 m²
« Princess Lake » — The cottage village, on the territory of which 1,036 stone mansions, lux…
$569,452
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 85 …
$576,910
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 87 …
$573,800
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 54 …
$535,211
Leave a request
Cottage in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Cottage
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 270 m²
Millennium Park & ​​Mdash; The elite cottage village of class De Luxe in the Istra district.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 98 …
$476,351
Leave a request
3 room cottage in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
3 room cottage
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
The developer of individual housing construction sells a contract for the construction of a …
$68,908
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 99 …
$422,078
Leave a request
Cottage in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Cottage
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 335 m²
« Onegino » – A cottage village with plots with an area of ​​25 acres and residences up to 7…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Sold cottage numbe…
$594,889
Leave a request
Cottage in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Cottage
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 127 m²
Country houses as a type of investment are especially popular among residents of megacities.…
$102,387
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 95 …
$570,248
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 51 …
$600,003
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Dubecino, Russia
3 room cottage
Dubecino, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
FRAME HOUSE for sale with two bedrooms on a plot of 9 acres in a cottage community. The plo…
$42,860
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 40 …
$674,880
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 2
If you have long dreamed of a country house, it's time to make this dream come true. We offe…
$173,754
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 84 …
$576,910
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 97 …
$399,228
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nemchinovka, Russia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nemchinovka, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 700 m²
A suburban cottage with an area of ​​700 m ² Built on   10 acres field. The facade in   the …
$1,71M
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhavoronki, Russia
Cottage
Zhavoronki, Russia
Area 347 m²
« Truville » — The club cottage village of premium class from 87 cottages, townhouses and ap…
$2,73M
Leave a request
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 7
Area 868 m²
A country cottage with a total area of ​​868 m ² C   garage on   forest plot 20 acres. The f…
$5,42M
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 100…
$561,485
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 30 …
$577,946
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 35 …
$582,420
Leave a request
Cottage in Rzhevsky District, Russia
Cottage
Rzhevsky District, Russia
« Lyon » – A chamber cottage village surrounded by an environmentally friendly forest. On th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 18 …
$491,123
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 7 i…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 89 …
$675,711
Leave a request
Cottage in Odintsovo, Russia
Cottage
Odintsovo, Russia
Area 380 m²
« Dovil » – The elite cottage village of Club -type, located around the picturesque forest l…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Central Federal District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go