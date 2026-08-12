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Mansions in Central Federal District, Russia

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Moscow
3
Moscow Oblast
3
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6 properties total found
Mansion 10 bedrooms in Moscow, Russia
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Mansion 10 bedrooms
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 4 704 m²
Number of floors 2
Aesthetics of luxury real estate from Smirex An architectural ensemble in the style of la…
$110,00M
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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Mansion 10 bedrooms in Moscow, Russia
Mansion 10 bedrooms
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 4 704 m²
Number of floors 2
Aesthetics of luxury real estate from SminexArchitectural ensemble in the style of late ecle…
$110,00M
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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Mansion 6 bedrooms in Moscow, Russia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 28
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
Unique mansions on Sofia embankment with views of the Kremlin. Price on request.In the LCD "…
$100,00M
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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Mansion 5 bedrooms in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
Country mansion of 1000 m2 is located on a plot of the correct shape of 40 acres next to the…
$6,48M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Mansion in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Mansion
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 1 400 m²
The spacious mansion of 1400 m2 is built on a large plot of 69.2 acres next to the forest. T…
$2,85M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
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Mansion 9 bedrooms in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Mansion 9 bedrooms
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Bedrooms 9
Area 2 200 m²
Country mansion of 2200 m2 is built on a spacious plot of 75 acres with perennial pine trees…
$3,41M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe

Properties features in Central Federal District, Russia

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
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