  1. Realting.com
  2. Агентства
  3. Deals On Seas - عقارات عالبحر

Deals On Seas - عقارات عالبحر

Египет, Marina El Alamein, Matrouh, Egypt
;
Deals On Seas - عقارات عالبحر
Напишите нам
Напишите нам
Тип компании
Тип компании
Агентство недвижимости
Год основания компании
Год основания компании
2007
Языки общения
Языки общения
English
Веб-сайт
Веб-сайт
www.dealsonseas.com
Мы в соцсетях
Описание

Deals On Seas specializes in the management of residential, commercial and multi-family buildings, as well as the maintenance of residential and commercial real estate.
We are dedicated to managing, protecting and maximizing the potential of property assets. Our mission is to manage real estate and infrastructure using modern tools, reconciling the interests of the tenant and the client through the maintenance and protection of assets, as well as ensuring the maximum value of assets.

 

Услуги

Our vision is to become the leading provider of comprehensive property and asset management worldwide; to help developers, investors, homebuilders and local authorities to create promising and sustainable properties and communities, taking into account all participants, including tenants and ordinary residents.

Наши агенты в Египте
Tallal Ziad
Tallal Ziad
2 объекта
Агентства рядом
Hurghadians Property
20 объектов

Известное агентство недвижимости Hurghadians Property предлагает вам широкий выбор недвижимости в Хургаде, Сахл-Хашише, Эль-Гуне, Макади и Сома-Бей. Мы гордимся тем, что смогли завоевать безукоризненную репутацию, работая как с застройщиками, так и индивидуальными покупателями на всем побережье Красного моря. Нам удалось этого достичь, удовлетворяя все потребности отечественных и международных инвесторов. Мы подбираем для вас лучшие варианты в самых привлекательных местах по объективным ценам. Мы будем рады предоставить вам лучшие и надежные услуги по покупке, аренде или продаже квартир, вилл и коммерческой недвижимости в районе Красного моря.

Palma Group Developer
13 объектов

Palma Group Hotels and Developments - датско-египетская компания, расположенная в Хургаде. Первый проект недвижимости был начат в 2005 году, начиная с Palma Resort.

Стремясь к устойчивому развитию и уникальной архитектуре, компания продолжает распространять инновации и укреплять лояльность партнеров и домовладельцев.

My Real Estate
84 объекта

Компания «Моя недвижимость» предлагает большой выбор квартир и вилл в Египте на Красном море, а также участки земли, отели, здания и другие объекты недвижимости. Мы занимаемся продажей недвижимости в Хургаде, Эль Гуне, Сафаге, Марса Аламе, Шарм эль-Шейхе, Каире, Айн Сохне, на Средиземноморском побережье, в Александрии и других регионах Египта.

Также, мы предлагаем Вам эксклюзивные яхты на покупку и аренду.

Мы предоставляем весь комплекс услуг по поиску и приобретению недвижимости в Египте – квартир, вилл, участков земли и т.д.

Мы предоставляем нашим покупателям рекомендации профессиональных независимых юридических компаний, которые проведут все необходимые процедуры по оформлению Вашей покупки.

Мы также можем порекомендовать компании, предоставляющие услуги по дизайну и отделке, страховые компании, которые помогут Вам получить дом Вашей мечты в Египте.

Realting.com
Перейти