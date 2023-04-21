Studios for Sale in UAE

UAE
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room studio apartment
Ajman, UAE
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
€ 424,648
Condor marina star residences Promotion: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Dubai Marina Bedro…
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
€ 399,668
Studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
46 m²
14 Floor
€ 109,409
An opportunity to own luxury smart apartments in Dubai at competitive prices and pay over 6 …
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 bath
44 m²
5 Floor
€ 219,000
This high-end Furnished Studio in Building D at the top floor with a golf course view has th…
Studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
46 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 177,790
Samana Mykonos offers you cascading water bodies, an upscale indoor and outdoor gym, a sauna…
Studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
Number of floors 50
€ 237,053
Studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
115 m²
€ 218,818
2 room Studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
127 m²
€ 547,045
1 room studio apartment
Ajman Emirate, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 60,047
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
15 Floor
€ 123,085
Dacha Real Estate is delighted to offer this Studio apartment featuring high quality furnish…
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
58 Floor
€ 223,377
Dacha Real Estate is delighted to offer this luxurious, fully furnished studio. This premium…
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
€ 156,227
STUDIO IN MAG CITY & mdash; DUBA DUBAMAG CITY & nbsp; & mdash; top-level residential complex…
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
€ 177,418
COOPERATION AHAD RESIDENCE IN THE FUBA CENTERAhmad Residences & nbsp; & mdash; This is a 30-…
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
€ 241,772
The podium in the center shoots the Burj of ClIFUD the sterling of Omniyat & nbsp; & mdash; …
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
27 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 127,644
Azizi Riviera & nbsp; & mdash; This is a new large-scale residential complex on the banks of…
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 220,053
The strategically located and perfectly designed complex & nbsp; Peninsula & nbsp; in the ce…
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 233,782
Berkeley Place & nbsp; from & nbsp; Ellington & nbsp; is an elegant 12-story building that i…
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
€ 190,323
The strategically located and perfectly designed complex & nbsp; Peninsula & nbsp; in the ce…
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
7/30 Floor
€ 99,380
🔥 The only such project on the market 🔥 The Community 🏬 is an exclusive project from & …
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
3 Floor
€ 112,144
Luxurious Residential complex of ultra high-end apartments, located in the heart of Dubai. D…
2 room Studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
134 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 309,992
Project and paint; Champs Elysées and Raquo ; Developer - Pantheon Payment plan in 5 …
Studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
37 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 119,438
Project & laquo; Champs Elysees & raquo ; Developer - Pantheon Payment plan in 5 and …
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 bath
48 m²
€ 199,330
MOHAMMAD BIN RASHID (MBR) City Apartment for sale in Dubai Sobha Hartland Greens are a range…
1 room studio apartment
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
20/28 Floor
€ 197,848
Location: JLT (Jumeirah Lakes Towers) 安completion: 2023 Payment plan: 50% in the cons…
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
4 Floor
€ 86,000
Furnished Freehold apartments along Sheikh Zayed Road ** 1 Minute walking to UAE exchange…
