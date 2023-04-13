Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Condos

Condos for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
5
Esenyurt
2
Ueskuedar
1
Condo To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Condo 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m² 8/13 Floor
€ 2,935,000
First-class apartment decoration in Besiktas with a view of Bosphorus. Besiktas is one of t…
Condo 5 roomsin Ueskuedar, Turkey
Condo 5 rooms
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 278 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 1,454,890
Роскошная резиденция в самом сердце Ускюдара Квартира находится в комплексе, который явля…
Condo 3 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 90,000
3 units available in the same building located at floor 4/ 10 and 19
Condo 3 roomsin Esenyurt, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 8 Floor
€ 112,000
Condo 3 roomsin Esenyurt, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 1 Floor
€ 113,000

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir