  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Erdemli
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Erdemli, Turkey

288 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m² 4 Floor
€ 144,000
5 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 160 m² 5 Floor
€ 163,000
4 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m² 8 Floor
€ 132,000
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 1 Floor
€ 132,000
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 2 Floor
€ 100,500
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 1 Floor
€ 116,500
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 12 Floor
€ 103,500
4 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 165 m² 4 Floor
€ 104,500
For sale is apartment 3 + 1 in one of the central areas of Mersin, Mezitli. The apartment is…
2 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 13 Floor
€ 75,000
1 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 16/24 Floor
€ 119,436
Ultra luxurious beachfront apartment in Mersin, Ayas The apartment is located on the 16th f…
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² 13 Floor
€ 154,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the 13th floor of a fifteen-story resid…
2 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 5 Floor
€ 76,000
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 1 Floor
€ 152,500
5 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m² 5 Floor
€ 276,000
4 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 1 Floor
€ 104,000
4 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 205 m² 7 Floor
€ 394,000
5 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 380 m² 9 Floor
€ 394,000
2 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 1 Floor
€ 68,500
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 4 Floor
€ 181,000
In the central district of Enishehir, apartment 2.5 + 1 is for sale. The apartment is locate…
4 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 6 Floor
€ 173,500
For sale is an apartment of 3 + 1, has a total area of 150 m2 and is located in the complex …
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m² 1 Floor
€ 132,500
For sale are apartments 2 + 1 in the Ayash, Erdemli area. The apartments have a total a…
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² 5 Floor
€ 119,000
For sale is apartment 2 + 1 in the area of Arpachbakhshish. The apartment has a total a…
2 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 1 Floor
€ 65,500
For sale are apartments 1 + 1 in the area of Ayash, Erdemli. The apartments have a tota…
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 1 Floor
€ 132,000
For sale are apartment 2 + 1 in the area of Ayash, Erdemli. The apartments have a total…
4 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 7 Floor
€ 133,500
5 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 227 m² 13 Floor
€ 225,500
For sale is apartment 4 + 1 in one of the central areas of Mersin, Mezitli. The apartment is…
2 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 4 Floor
€ 65,500
4 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 6 Floor
€ 156,000
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 8 Floor
€ 111,000
We present to your attention a spacious apartment located on the eighth floor of a thirteen-…
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 7 Floor
€ 120,000

Properties features in Erdemli, Turkey

Realting.com
