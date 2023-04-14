UAE
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
140 m²
4 Floor
€ 144,000
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
160 m²
5 Floor
€ 163,000
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
185 m²
8 Floor
€ 132,000
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
1 Floor
€ 132,000
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
2 Floor
€ 100,500
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
1 Floor
€ 116,500
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
12 Floor
€ 103,500
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
165 m²
4 Floor
€ 104,500
For sale is apartment 3 + 1 in one of the central areas of Mersin, Mezitli. The apartment is…
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
13 Floor
€ 75,000
1 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
16/24 Floor
€ 119,436
Ultra luxurious beachfront apartment in Mersin, Ayas The apartment is located on the 16th f…
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
13 Floor
€ 154,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the 13th floor of a fifteen-story resid…
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
5 Floor
€ 76,000
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
1 Floor
€ 152,500
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
220 m²
5 Floor
€ 276,000
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
1 Floor
€ 104,000
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
205 m²
7 Floor
€ 394,000
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
380 m²
9 Floor
€ 394,000
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
1 Floor
€ 68,500
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
4 Floor
€ 181,000
In the central district of Enishehir, apartment 2.5 + 1 is for sale. The apartment is locate…
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
6 Floor
€ 173,500
For sale is an apartment of 3 + 1, has a total area of 150 m2 and is located in the complex …
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
97 m²
1 Floor
€ 132,500
For sale are apartments 2 + 1 in the Ayash, Erdemli area. The apartments have a total a…
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
5 Floor
€ 119,000
For sale is apartment 2 + 1 in the area of Arpachbakhshish. The apartment has a total a…
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
1 Floor
€ 65,500
For sale are apartments 1 + 1 in the area of Ayash, Erdemli. The apartments have a tota…
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
1 Floor
€ 132,000
For sale are apartment 2 + 1 in the area of Ayash, Erdemli. The apartments have a total…
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
7 Floor
€ 133,500
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
227 m²
13 Floor
€ 225,500
For sale is apartment 4 + 1 in one of the central areas of Mersin, Mezitli. The apartment is…
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
4 Floor
€ 65,500
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
6 Floor
€ 156,000
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
8 Floor
€ 111,000
We present to your attention a spacious apartment located on the eighth floor of a thirteen-…
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
7 Floor
€ 120,000
