Bungalows for sale in Rojales, Spain

Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 294,002
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New Build Residential complex of bungalow…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 299,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. New construction residential of bungalow apar…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 302,500
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New construction residential of 2 and 3 bedr…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
1 bath 66 m²
€ 85,000
For sale bungalow in Los Montesinos in the LOS MONTESINOS area. The total area of 0.00 m2, t…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bath 79 m²
€ 199,000
This 2 bedroom ground floor bungalow is located in Doña Pepa , Ciudad Quesada - Rojales , mo…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Rojales, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 449,000
On sale of a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in Ciudad Quesada. The upper t…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 292 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
On sale of a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in Ciudad Quesada. The upper t…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 369,000
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Rojales, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 209 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 449,000
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 292 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 950,000
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
1 bath 61 m²
€ 128,000
¨OPORTUNIDAD¨ Bungalow for sale and consists of 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, living room, se…
