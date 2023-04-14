Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

53 properties total found
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath 220 m²
€ 365,900
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Exclusive new construction residential o…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 224,500
CORNER GROUND FLOOR QUAD WITH PRIVATE POOL IN SAN PEDRO PINATAR New Build original quad off…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 217,500
GROUND FLOOR QUAD WITH PRIVATE POOL IN SAN PEDRO PINATAR New Build original quad offers you…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath 111 m²
€ 244,900
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Newly built luxury complex of 10 townhou…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² Number of floors 2
€ 289,900
We present a new tenement house in a closed residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.City …
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² Number of floors 2
€ 269,900
We present a new tenement house in a closed residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.City …
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² Number of floors 2
€ 254,900
Introducing the new townhouse in a gated residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.The city…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² Number of floors 2
€ 242,900
Introducing the new townhouse in a gated residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada. The cit…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 242,900
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern townhouses built in a quiet p…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 269,900
NEW SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS WITH PRIVATE POOL AND SOLARIUM IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA !!!~ ~ Singl…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 102 m²
€ 269,900
BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build Residencial in Pilar de …
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 247,500
BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build residential offers you 2…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath 220 m²
€ 365,900
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build exclusive residential of modern to…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath 126 m²
€ 329,000
NEW BUILD CORNER TOWNHOUSE IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build Residential Complex with exc…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 127 m²
€ 285,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTAL OF VILLAS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ These stunning spacious villas ha…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 111 m²
€ 249,500
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ Beautiful residential of 7 New Build townhou…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 229,500
BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build residential offers you 2…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath 111 m²
€ 241,900
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 10 townhouses in…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 116 m²
€ 280,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTAL OF VILLAS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ These stunning spacious villas ha…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 102 m²
€ 269,900
BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build Residencial in Pilar de …
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 127 m²
€ 285,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTAL OF VILLAS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ These stunning spacious villas ha…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 116 m²
€ 280,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTAL OF VILLAS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ These stunning spacious villas ha…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath 111 m²
€ 241,900
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 10 townhouses in…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 111 m²
€ 249,500
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ Beautiful residential of 7 New Build townhou…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath 126 m²
€ 329,000
NEW BUILD CORNER TOWNHOUSE IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build Residential Complex with exc…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 247,500
BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build residential offers you 2…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 269,900
NEW SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS WITH PRIVATE POOL AND SOLARIUM IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA !!!~ ~ Singl…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 229,500
BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build residential offers you 2…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath 220 m²
€ 365,900
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build exclusive residential of modern to…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 102 m²
€ 269,900
BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build Residencial in Pilar de …
