Penthouses for sale in Altea, Spain

Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath
€ 505,000
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 220 m²
€ 750,000
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,500,000
The magnificent designer penthouse is located in a prestigious area and has 4 bedrooms, 3 ba…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
4 bath 212 m²
€ 1,200,000
DescriptionLuxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea (Mascarat area)!Penthou…
Penthousein Altea, Spain
Penthouse
Altea, Spain
254 m²
€ 595,000
DescriptionFor sale Penthouse Lux with stunning sea views, located in the best exclusive res…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 247 m² 4 Floor
€ 631,000
Elite penthouse in the exclusive residential area of Altea Hills. The property is characteri…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 890,000
Elite two-storeyed penthouse on the seashore in Altey. Is locateded in a private urbanizati…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 225 m² Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
Magnificent penthouse on 1 line with a panoramic view of the sea in Maskarat and Altea. the…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 410 m² Number of floors 2
€ 630,000
The fine penthouse is locateded in the closed housing estate with the round-the-clock prote…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 222 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 780,000
Premium class penthouse in the closed urbanization with a well-groomed park zone and the poo…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 152 m² 6 Floor
€ 450,000
Completely repaired penthouse with the fantastic sea view and port in "Altea Campomanes". …
Penthouse 7 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 7 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
5 bath 500 m² Number of floors 71
€ 900,000
If you are interested in this property - write the Application and we will send necessary data
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 247 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 630,000
We offer penkhaus luxury with a panoramic view of the sea in a prestigious urbanization of A…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 160 m² 4 Floor
€ 420,000
Great opportunity to buy a bright two-level penthouse in Maskarat! Located in a private clo…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
3 bath 185 m² 10/2 Floor
€ 630,000
We offer for you a delightful two-level penthouse with a panoramic view of the sea! Is loca…
