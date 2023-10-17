Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia

5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
€358,814
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
€368,512
House with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
House with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
€256,989
8 room house with water system in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
8 room house with water system
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-123, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
€669,140
8 room house with sauna, with water system in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
8 room house with sauna, with water system
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-121, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
€533,373
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
€387,907
7 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
7 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 168-116, Kaluga highway, 5 km from MKAD, Filatov Lug k…
€577,012
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
€378,210
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 168-115, Kaluga highway, 5 km from MKAD, Filatov Lug k…
€533,373
Townhouse 5 rooms with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 226-715, Kiev highway, 1 km from MKAD, New Rumyantsevo…
€155,192
9 room house with sauna, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 room house with sauna, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 11
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 4
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-316, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
€921,280
9 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 559-902, Kaluga highway, 3 km from MKAD, SNT Dubki ( G…
€281,233
9 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 930 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-417, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
€2,43M
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 900 m²
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-414, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
€1,75M
Townhouse 5 rooms with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 226 - 712, Kiev highway, 1 km from MKAD, New Rumyantse…
€155,653
Townhouse 5 rooms with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 226 - 711, Kiev highway, 1 km from MKAD, New Rumyantse…
€168,568
5 room house in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 8
5 rooms are offered for sale. square meters with an area of 210 square meters.m on the sixth…
€7,39M
3 room house in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room house
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 14
Offered for sale 3-room. square meters with an area of 104 square meters.m on the 7th floor …
€2,54M
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with internet
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 808 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-810, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
€2,68M
9 room house with furniture, with internet, with sauna in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 room house with furniture, with internet, with sauna
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 12
Area 862 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-806, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
€3,60M
8 room house with furniture, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
8 room house with furniture, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in agency base 212-812, Kiev Highway, 1 km from MKAD, Dudkino. Type of building:…
€681,279

