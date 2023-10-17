Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

apartments
188
190 properties total found
Apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
Apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 70 m²
The small historic Santa Clara 79 building, located in the very center of Lisbon opposite th…
€420,000
Apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
Apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Tejo Living Spacious, stylish, well-lit and with modern lines condominium allows you to live…
€500,000
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 51.1m² Aura is a new private condominium that will be built on Lisb…
€588,000
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 105m² Aura is a new private condominium that will be built on Lisbo…
€1,17M
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 103 m²
Aura is a new private condominium that will be built on Lisbon's central avenue - Avenida da…
€1,51M
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 53.11m² Aura is a new private condominium that will be built on Lis…
€565,000
4 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
Four-bedroom apartment of 211m² and a 43m² terrace. The Lumia residential complex is built o…
€1,68M
4 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Four-bedroom apartment of 220m² and a 23m² Salitre 183 balcony is a new complex in the histo…
€2,98M
4 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 232 m²
Four-bedroom apartment of 232m² and a terrace with a balcony of 56m² Salitre 183 is a new co…
€3,15M
4 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Four-bedroom apartment of 220m² and a 23m² Salitre 183 balcony is a new complex in the histo…
€2,78M
2 room apartment with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 88 square meters. m balcony 140 square meters. m High Lapa is a new…
€790,000
2 room apartment with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 99 square meters. m and a balcony of 7sq. m High Lapa is a new resi…
€915,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 104 square meters. m and a terrace of 33 square meters. m High Lapa…
€982,650
2 room apartment with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 142 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 142 square meters. m and a balcony of 29 square meters. m High Lapa…
€1,29M
1 room apartment with terrace, with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace, with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 151 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 151 square meters. m and a terrace of 48 square meters. m High La…
€1,43M
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Floor 4/5
АПАРТАМЕНТЕ Т3 - ЛИСАБОН, ПОРУГАЛИЯЛюксовые апартаменты в центре Лисабона в одном из самых б…
€2,83M
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
Apartment T2 with an area of 97m² and a terrace of 4.50m² 24 de Julho 86 is a new residentia…
€695,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Apartment T2 with an area of 102m² and a terrace of 4.50m² 24 de Julho 86 is a new residenti…
€698,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Three-Bedroom T3 Apartment with an area of 133m² and a veranda of 11m² Conde de Lima is a ne…
€1,25M
1 room apartment with swimming pool in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 169 m²
Three-Bedroom T3 Apartment with an area of 169.40m² and a veranda of 34m² Conde de Lima is a…
€1,10M
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
The 240m ² T4 four-bedroom apartment and the 80m ² Conde de Lima are the new private condomi…
€2,10M
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three-Bedroom Apartment T3 with an area of 144m ² Conde de Lima - is a new private condomini…
€1,000,000
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Two-bedroom T2 with an area of 82m² and a veranda of 1.7m² Passadiço 11 is a new residential…
€660,000
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Two-bedroom T2 with an area of 75m² and a veranda of 1.7m² Passadiço 11 is a new residential…
€535,000
2 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 125.5m², a veranda of 16.9m² Between the famous obs…
€875,000
2 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 152 m²
LIBERDADE 49 is a new complex in the center of Lisbon, on the famous Avenida da Liberdade, s…
€1,46M
2 room apartment with terrace in Seixal, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
€260,000
1 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Apartment with an area of 50.50m² and a terrace of 53m² Glória Studios is a new project, nex…
€615,000
4 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 212 m²
Apartment with four T2 bedrooms with an area of 212m² and a veranda of 9m², In the very cent…
€1,54M
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
Two-bedroom T2 apartment of 143m² and a 4m² veranda In the very center of Abenid da Liberdad…
€1,03M

