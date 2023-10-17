UAE
Residential properties for sale in Lisbon, Portugal
apartments
188
Clear all
190 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
70 m²
The small historic Santa Clara 79 building, located in the very center of Lisbon opposite th…
€420,000
Recommend
Apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Tejo Living Spacious, stylish, well-lit and with modern lines condominium allows you to live…
€500,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
1
49 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 51.1m² Aura is a new private condominium that will be built on Lisb…
€588,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
2
105 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 105m² Aura is a new private condominium that will be built on Lisbo…
€1,17M
Recommend
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
1
103 m²
Aura is a new private condominium that will be built on Lisbon's central avenue - Avenida da…
€1,51M
Recommend
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
1
53 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 53.11m² Aura is a new private condominium that will be built on Lis…
€565,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
4
211 m²
Four-bedroom apartment of 211m² and a 43m² terrace. The Lumia residential complex is built o…
€1,68M
Recommend
4 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
4
220 m²
Four-bedroom apartment of 220m² and a 23m² Salitre 183 balcony is a new complex in the histo…
€2,98M
Recommend
4 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
4
232 m²
Four-bedroom apartment of 232m² and a terrace with a balcony of 56m² Salitre 183 is a new co…
€3,15M
Recommend
4 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
4
220 m²
Four-bedroom apartment of 220m² and a 23m² Salitre 183 balcony is a new complex in the histo…
€2,78M
Recommend
2 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
2
88 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 88 square meters. m balcony 140 square meters. m High Lapa is a new…
€790,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
2
99 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 99 square meters. m and a balcony of 7sq. m High Lapa is a new resi…
€915,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
2
104 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 104 square meters. m and a terrace of 33 square meters. m High Lapa…
€982,650
Recommend
2 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
2
142 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 142 square meters. m and a balcony of 29 square meters. m High Lapa…
€1,29M
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
1
151 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 151 square meters. m and a terrace of 48 square meters. m High La…
€1,43M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
4
3
187 m²
4/5
АПАРТАМЕНТЕ Т3 - ЛИСАБОН, ПОРУГАЛИЯЛюксовые апартаменты в центре Лисабона в одном из самых б…
€2,83M
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
2
97 m²
Apartment T2 with an area of 97m² and a terrace of 4.50m² 24 de Julho 86 is a new residentia…
€695,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
2
102 m²
Apartment T2 with an area of 102m² and a terrace of 4.50m² 24 de Julho 86 is a new residenti…
€698,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
3
132 m²
Three-Bedroom T3 Apartment with an area of 133m² and a veranda of 11m² Conde de Lima is a ne…
€1,25M
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
1
169 m²
Three-Bedroom T3 Apartment with an area of 169.40m² and a veranda of 34m² Conde de Lima is a…
€1,10M
Recommend
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
4
240 m²
The 240m ² T4 four-bedroom apartment and the 80m ² Conde de Lima are the new private condomi…
€2,10M
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
3
144 m²
Three-Bedroom Apartment T3 with an area of 144m ² Conde de Lima - is a new private condomini…
€1,000,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
2
83 m²
Two-bedroom T2 with an area of 82m² and a veranda of 1.7m² Passadiço 11 is a new residential…
€660,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
1
75 m²
Two-bedroom T2 with an area of 75m² and a veranda of 1.7m² Passadiço 11 is a new residential…
€535,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
2
126 m²
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 125.5m², a veranda of 16.9m² Between the famous obs…
€875,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
2
152 m²
LIBERDADE 49 is a new complex in the center of Lisbon, on the famous Avenida da Liberdade, s…
€1,46M
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace
Seixal, Portugal
2
102 m²
€260,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
1
51 m²
Apartment with an area of 50.50m² and a terrace of 53m² Glória Studios is a new project, nex…
€615,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
4
212 m²
Apartment with four T2 bedrooms with an area of 212m² and a veranda of 9m², In the very cent…
€1,54M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
2
143 m²
Two-bedroom T2 apartment of 143m² and a 4m² veranda In the very center of Abenid da Liberdad…
€1,03M
Recommend
