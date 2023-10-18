UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Poland
Pruszków County
Houses
Houses for sale in Pruszków County, Poland
Piastow
7
gmina Michalowice
5
gmina Raszyn
4
Pruszkow
4
gmina Nadarzyn
3
House
Clear all
21 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
6 room house
Piastow, Poland
6
2
150 m²
1/2
Unique property for sale. The property is located in an exceptionally attractive location w…
€270,201
Recommend
3 room house
Sekocin Stary, Poland
4
106 m²
1/2
The houses are being build with a focus on high-quality materials, so you can be sure that y…
€173,080
Recommend
4 room house
Janki, Poland
5
2
178 m²
1/2
For sale modern, new twin houses in Janczewice, a 20-minute drive to the center of Warsaw. …
€247,704
Recommend
4 room house
Piastow, Poland
4
1
113 m²
1
An intimate building. Only 4 premises, no administrative fee. Individual entrance and own ga…
€258,473
Recommend
3 room house
Dawidy Bankowe, Poland
5
3
125 m²
1/3
An intimate, closed estate of terraced houses located in Dawidy Bankowe, at the intersection…
€193,640
Recommend
9 room house
Piastow, Poland
10
6
280 m²
1/2
A detached house located in Piastów, near Warsaw, just 900 meters from the Warsaw city limit…
€336,396
Recommend
5 room house
Pruszkow, Poland
5
2
189 m²
1/1
A detached house on a large plot in a convenient location in Żbików. A quiet street between …
€258,473
Recommend
9 room house
Pruszkow, Poland
10
3
400 m²
1/2
For sale detached (Wolnostojący) 11-room house 400 sq.m with a plot of 1608 sq.m suburb of W…
€355,186
Recommend
5 room house
Piastow, Poland
5
2
147 m²
1/2
A semi-detached house from the 1960s/70s, located in Piastów, in close proximity to the city…
€247,704
Recommend
4 room house
Piastow, Poland
4
2
137 m²
3
For sale half of a semi-detached house (Bliźniak) 4 rooms with an area of 137.84 sq.m with a…
€213,241
Recommend
6 room house
Nowa Wies, Poland
6
2
250 m²
1/1
Pruszków, 380 m2 residence on a 1580 m2 plot in a quiet location, only 950 m from the center…
€624,644
Recommend
3 room house
Nowa Wies, Poland
5
2
412 m²
1/1
For sale 5-room one-storey house (detached house, residence) with an area of 411.7 sq.m in…
€969,276
Recommend
4 room house
gmina Nadarzyn, Poland
4
167 m²
€390,929
Recommend
5 room house
Pruszkow, Poland
5
412 m²
€950,908
Recommend
6 room house
Nowa Wies, Poland
6
300 m²
€591,465
Recommend
4 room house
Walendow, Poland
4
175 m²
€418,400
Recommend
6 room house
Walendow, Poland
6
264 m²
€625,486
Recommend
6 room house
Pruszkow, Poland
6
250 m²
€412,060
Recommend
5 room house
Nowa Wies, Poland
5
230 m²
€386,703
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nowa Wies, Poland
10
3
491 m²
2
A wide spectrum of possibilities in the Michałowice commune, który borders with Pruszków nea…
€702,208
Recommend
9 room house
Piastow, Poland
11
400 m²
€359,232
Recommend
