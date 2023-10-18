Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pruszków County, Poland

Piastow
7
gmina Michalowice
5
gmina Raszyn
4
Pruszkow
4
gmina Nadarzyn
3
21 property total found
6 room house in Piastow, Poland
6 room house
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Unique property for sale.  The property is located in an exceptionally attractive location w…
€270,201
3 room house in Sekocin Stary, Poland
3 room house
Sekocin Stary, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
The houses are being build with a focus on high-quality materials, so you can be sure that y…
€173,080
4 room house in Janki, Poland
4 room house
Janki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale modern, new twin houses in Janczewice, a 20-minute drive to the center of Warsaw. …
€247,704
4 room house in Piastow, Poland
4 room house
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
An intimate building. Only 4 premises, no administrative fee. Individual entrance and own ga…
€258,473
3 room house in Dawidy Bankowe, Poland
3 room house
Dawidy Bankowe, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/3
An intimate, closed estate of terraced houses located in Dawidy Bankowe, at the intersection…
€193,640
9 room house in Piastow, Poland
9 room house
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/2
A detached house located in Piastów, near Warsaw, just 900 meters from the Warsaw city limit…
€336,396
5 room house in Pruszkow, Poland
5 room house
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/1
A detached house on a large plot in a convenient location in Żbików. A quiet street between …
€258,473
9 room house in Pruszkow, Poland
9 room house
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale detached (Wolnostojący) 11-room house 400 sq.m with a plot of 1608 sq.m suburb of W…
€355,186
5 room house in Piastow, Poland
5 room house
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/2
A semi-detached house from the 1960s/70s, located in Piastów, in close proximity to the city…
€247,704
4 room house in Piastow, Poland
4 room house
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale half of a semi-detached house (Bliźniak) 4 rooms with an area of 137.84 sq.m with a…
€213,241
6 room house in Nowa Wies, Poland
6 room house
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
Pruszków, 380 m2 residence on a 1580 m2 plot in a quiet location, only 950 m from the center…
€624,644
3 room house in Nowa Wies, Poland
3 room house
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 412 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 5-room one-storey house (detached house, residence) with an area of ​​411.7 sq.m in…
€969,276
4 room house in gmina Nadarzyn, Poland
4 room house
gmina Nadarzyn, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 167 m²
€390,929
5 room house in Pruszkow, Poland
5 room house
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 412 m²
€950,908
6 room house in Nowa Wies, Poland
6 room house
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
€591,465
4 room house in Walendow, Poland
4 room house
Walendow, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
€418,400
6 room house in Walendow, Poland
6 room house
Walendow, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 264 m²
€625,486
6 room house in Pruszkow, Poland
6 room house
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
€412,060
5 room house in Nowa Wies, Poland
5 room house
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
€386,703
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nowa Wies, Poland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 2
A wide spectrum of possibilities in the Michałowice commune, który borders with Pruszków nea…
€702,208
9 room house in Piastow, Poland
9 room house
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
€359,232

