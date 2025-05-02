Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Pruszków County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Pruszków County, Poland

gmina Raszyn
15
gmina Michalowice
4
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Reguly, Poland
3 bedroom house
Reguly, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 2
Offer only at the Kubiak real estate office for sale a detached house located in the rules …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Languages
Русский, Polski
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Pruszków County

townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Pruszków County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go