Residential properties for sale in Pruszków County, Poland

Pruszkow
18
gmina Raszyn
17
gmina Michalowice
7
Piastow
4
46 properties total found
Apartment in Falenty Nowe, Poland
Apartment
Falenty Nowe, Poland
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
New semi-detached and terraced houses, witha an area 90.6 sq m  each. Parking spaces: 2 per …
$178,979
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
A new complex of 40 apartments, with an underground garage, located at ul. Wesołej 1 in Prus…
$127,753
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Reguly, Poland
3 bedroom house
Reguly, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 2
Offer only at the Kubiak real estate office for sale a detached house located in the rules …
Price on request
Agency
KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Languages
Русский, Polski
3 bedroom house in Opacz Mala, Poland
3 bedroom house
Opacz Mala, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/1
New complex of houses up to 250 m2 with a garage built in Michatowice near Warsaw Cosy atmos…
$371,017
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom townthouse in Slomin, Poland
3 bedroom townthouse
Slomin, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
Spring View is a new residential complex under construction in Slomin, only 20 km from Warsa…
$242,166
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom house in Falenty, Poland
3 bedroom house
Falenty, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
66 energy-efficient mini houses that - despite their economical square meters - hide modern …
$230,167
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
4 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/3
Flat for sale in the center of Pruszków, next to Kościuszki Park. A small complex of 11 flat…
$311,722
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 bedroom apartment in Jaworowa, Poland
4 bedroom apartment
Jaworowa, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/2
A spacious segment for sale in Raszyn. Usable area: 143.91 m²Total area: 159.98 m² The groun…
$334,152
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
2 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
Two-room functional apartment in the cozy Blanco complex in Pruszków at ul. Lipova with an a…
$160,031
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 bedroom house in Jaworowa, Poland
4 bedroom house
Jaworowa, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/2
A spacious segment for sale in Raszyn. Usable area: 143.91 m²Total area: 159.98 m² The groun…
$335,414
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Janki, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Janki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
Przytulne Janki II is the second stage of an intimate estate of semi-detached and semi-detac…
$246,453
Apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
Apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Price on request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Laszczki, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Laszczki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome - semi-detached house for sale This is the second phase of the housing estate. Co…
$304,388
2 bedroom apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
The new complex is being built in the green part of Pruszków, next to the Mazowsze Park, awa…
$159,845
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Piastow, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
for sale, functional, scheduled two -room apartment with an area of ​​53m2 located on the th…
Price on request
Agency
KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Languages
Русский, Polski
3 bedroom house in Dawidy Bankowe, Poland
3 bedroom house
Dawidy Bankowe, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/3
An intimate, closed estate of terraced houses located in Dawidy Bankowe, at the intersection…
$240,687
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Apartment in Reguly, Poland
Apartment
Reguly, Poland
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 4
As part of the investment, 39 residential apartments with an area of 24 m2 to 58.50 m2 will …
$77,839
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
3 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale is a unique 3-room apartment in Warsaw, Pruszków, with the possibility of re-planni…
$311,703
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/3
for sale a modern, functional, two -level apartment, with an area of ​​68.5 m2 (101m2 with s…
Price on request
Agency
KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Languages
Русский, Polski
3 bedroom townthouse in Slomin, Poland
3 bedroom townthouse
Slomin, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Spring View is a new residential complex under construction in Slomin, just 20 km from Warsa…
$236,958
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Slomin, Poland
3 bedroom townthouse
Slomin, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
Spring View is a new residential complex under construction in Slomin, only 20 km from Warsa…
$236,958
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Pruszkow, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6/7
Pruszków os. "New Town of Pruszków" - Mechanics Square - for sale unique, modernly finished,…
Price on request
Agency
KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Languages
Русский, Polski
4 room apartment in Parzniew, Poland
4 room apartment
Parzniew, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/4
Unique 4-room apartment for sale in Pruszków. Two-level, located on the 4th and 5th floors o…
$295,823
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 bedroom house in Jaworowa, Poland
4 bedroom house
Jaworowa, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/2
A spacious segment for sale in Raszyn. Usable area: 143.91 m²Total area: 159.98 m² The groun…
$334,152
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
6 room house in Pruszkow, Poland
6 room house
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/1
A spacious house of 190 m² on a plot of 681 m² in Pruszków is for sale. The house is located…
$567,237
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
3 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
A spacious 3-room apartment of 56.09 m² in Pruszków is for sale, on the second floor of a bu…
$205,375
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Piastow, Poland
4 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Floor 3/4
Ideal offer for investment and rental. Possibility of dividing the apartment into two rooms.…
$175,164
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Zolwin, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Zolwin, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Domy przy Stadninie 2 – Exclusive Residential Estate in Żółwin Discover the charm of subu…
$312,455
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Falenty Nowe, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Falenty Nowe, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
The house has four rooms. On the ground floor, more than 35m2 living room is designed with a…
$209,910
7 room house in Warsaw, Poland
7 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
House for sale in the vicinity of DK7, with easy access to the WKD Opacz station. On the gro…
$586,355
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe

