  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Dobra Voda

Residential properties for sale in Dobra Voda, Montenegro

apartments
54
houses
75
134 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/4
€110,000
5 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
The house is located in Dobra Voda 1500 meters from the sea House area 176 m2 The house has …
€110,000
5 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
The house is located in Dobra Voda, 400 meters from the central beach. House area 164 m2. Pl…
€260,000
6 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
6 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Area 150 m²
Seafront four-storey house and two plots in Nišice, Dobra Voda. House area 150 m2. Plot area…
€600,000
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
One bedroom apartment near the hotel Ruža Vjetrova in Dobra Voda. Apartment area 49m2. Struc…
€115,000
4 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Penthouse located in Dobra Voda, 100 meters from the sea The apartment with direct sea views…
€450,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Floor 5
For sale is a spacious penthouse apartment in the town of Dobra Voda, municipality of Bar, o…
Price on request
Apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Area 28 m²
Apartments in a new building under construction in Dobra Voda. Completion of construction - …
€75,000
6 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
6 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
The house is located in the village of Dobra Voda, 600 meters from the sea Area 120 m2 + att…
€170,000
3 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
A complex of 10 villas is located in Dobra Voda 3 km from the sea The area of the villas, in…
€170,000
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Apartments in a unique complex on the first line from the sea in Dobra Voda. Apartment areas…
€150,500
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
FLAT WITH SEA VIEW 150 METERS FROM THE SEA - GOOD WATER. Apartment with an area of 83m2. Fu…
€139,000
2 room house with parking in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room house with parking
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Houses for sale in Dobri vode, municipality of Bar.This house covers an area of 88m2 and is …
€164,000
Apartment 1 bathroom with air conditioning in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4
Apartments for sale in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near the …
€80,800
Apartment 1 bathroom with air conditioning in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3
Apartments for sale in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near the …
€75,700
Studio apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/4
€60,500
4 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
New two-storey villa in Dobra Voda, Bar - two-storey villa area 150m2 - land area 300m2 V…
€195,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
One bedroom furnished apartment 41m2 for sale in Bar, Dobra Voda. The apartment has an entra…
€75,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale is a beautiful house in Dobre Vode, which stands out for its high quality construct…
€195,000
4 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 205 m²
Three-storey house with a garage in Dobra Voda house with area 205m2 +14m2 Land plot 304…
€192,600
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
We present to your attention a unique villa located on the second line from the sea in a pic…
€269,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Sale: Apartment in Montenegro 50 m from the sea in a complex with a swimming pool and with a…
€170,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 5
ID 739 New penthouse for sale in Doba water with panoramic views of the sea and mountains …
€399,000
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/3
ID 738 For sale apartment with 1 bedroom in the village of Dobra Voda Located on the 2nd f…
€98,000
3 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
ID 684 House for sale in Good Water Each floor is 70 m2, large terraces.  On the 1st floor…
€155,000
1 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Urgent sale of a one-bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda Apartment with an area of 40m2 Located …
€73,500
3 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
The complex is located on the first coastline of the sea with crystal clear water.  Two unde…
€113,000
2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
€100,000
Villa 5 room villa in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 420 m²
Modern villa with beautiful views, Good Water The new villa is located on a plot of 600m2. T…
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 119 m²
House for sale in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The 119 m2 house has three bedroom…
€150,000
