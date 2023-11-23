UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Montenegro
Dobra Voda
Residential properties for sale in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
apartments
54
houses
75
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2
1
49 m²
2/4
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5
150 m²
The house is located in Dobra Voda 1500 meters from the sea House area 176 m2 The house has …
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5
164 m²
The house is located in Dobra Voda, 400 meters from the central beach. House area 164 m2. Pl…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
6
150 m²
Seafront four-storey house and two plots in Nišice, Dobra Voda. House area 150 m2. Plot area…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1
49 m²
One bedroom apartment near the hotel Ruža Vjetrova in Dobra Voda. Apartment area 49m2. Struc…
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4
145 m²
Penthouse located in Dobra Voda, 100 meters from the sea The apartment with direct sea views…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4
2
222 m²
5
For sale is a spacious penthouse apartment in the town of Dobra Voda, municipality of Bar, o…
Price on request
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
28 m²
Apartments in a new building under construction in Dobra Voda. Completion of construction - …
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
6
180 m²
The house is located in the village of Dobra Voda, 600 meters from the sea Area 120 m2 + att…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3
190 m²
A complex of 10 villas is located in Dobra Voda 3 km from the sea The area of the villas, in…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1
43 m²
Apartments in a unique complex on the first line from the sea in Dobra Voda. Apartment areas…
€150,500
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3
1
83 m²
FLAT WITH SEA VIEW 150 METERS FROM THE SEA - GOOD WATER. Apartment with an area of 83m2. Fu…
€139,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with parking
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2
2
Houses for sale in Dobri vode, municipality of Bar.This house covers an area of 88m2 and is …
€164,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Apartment 1 bathroom with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1
28 m²
4
Apartments for sale in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near the …
€80,800
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Apartment 1 bathroom with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1
28 m²
3
Apartments for sale in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near the …
€75,700
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Studio apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
22 m²
2/4
€60,500
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4
150 m²
New two-storey villa in Dobra Voda, Bar - two-storey villa area 150m2 - land area 300m2 V…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1
1
41 m²
2
One bedroom furnished apartment 41m2 for sale in Bar, Dobra Voda. The apartment has an entra…
€75,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3
2
For sale is a beautiful house in Dobre Vode, which stands out for its high quality construct…
€195,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
4 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4
205 m²
Three-storey house with a garage in Dobra Voda house with area 205m2 +14m2 Land plot 304…
€192,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4
2
136 m²
We present to your attention a unique villa located on the second line from the sea in a pic…
€269,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+38267802627
Lanalazana@gmail.com
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2
2
81 m²
Sale: Apartment in Montenegro 50 m from the sea in a complex with a swimming pool and with a…
€170,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+38267802627
Lanalazana@gmail.com
Penthouse 4 rooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4
2
240 m²
5
ID 739 New penthouse for sale in Doba water with panoramic views of the sea and mountains …
€399,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+38268183213
petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2
1
2/3
ID 738 For sale apartment with 1 bedroom in the village of Dobra Voda Located on the 2nd f…
€98,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+38268183213
petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
3 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5
2
2
ID 684 House for sale in Good Water Each floor is 70 m2, large terraces. On the 1st floor…
€155,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+38268183213
petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
1 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1
40 m²
Urgent sale of a one-bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda Apartment with an area of 40m2 Located …
€73,500
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3
46 m²
The complex is located on the first coastline of the sea with crystal clear water. Two unde…
€113,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2
38 m²
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5
420 m²
Modern villa with beautiful views, Good Water The new villa is located on a plot of 600m2. T…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3
119 m²
House for sale in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The 119 m2 house has three bedroom…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
