Realting.com
Latvia
Vidzeme
Marupes novads
Houses
Houses for sale in Marupes novads, Latvia
26 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Skulte, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 210,000
We offer for sale a house with a gray finish in Imanta! Land area - 800 m2. - The hous…
5 room house
Terini, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
240 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
We offer for sale a family, large house, which is located in Bierini. Bierini is a suburba…
9 room house
Terini, Latvia
9 Number of rooms
474 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 450,000
Convenient one-story house with a favorable location in a quiet, green area of Bierini. The …
3 room house
Terini, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
163 m²
€ 260,000
Description: - A section of a townhouse with a separate entrance and its own courtyard, whi…
3 room house
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
185 m²
€ 254,000
Description: - The exterior of a row house with its own plot of land, built in 2021; - Fin…
4 room house
Marupe, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 230,000
Good location, green and peaceful surroundings. Live in the city with a feeling of countrysi…
4 room house
Terini, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
163 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 320,000
We offer for sale a house located in the suburbs of Riga - a village with predominantly priv…
4 room house
Terini, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
332 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 325,000
Combining a high level of service and comfort, an elegant and at the same time cozy atmosp…
5 room house
Terini, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
278 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 470,000
We offer to purchase an excellent family house located in the very center of Marupe, near Ri…
6 room house
Marupe, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
180 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 305,000
We offer a cozy and comfortable solution to the house of the tank house in a closed village.…
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
320 m²
€ 550,000
For sale is a modern residential building in the residential village of "Seli".In the villag…
6 room house
Marupe, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
275 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 355,000
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
329 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 555,000
8 room house
Marupe, Latvia
8 Number of rooms
450 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 555,000
9 room house
Marupe, Latvia
9 Number of rooms
390 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 314,000
Bright and cosy house with winter garden. The house is located in the Bierin- well-maintaine…
4 room house
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
250 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 380,000
Area 250sq.m. High-quality built, finished and furnished for himself.Suitable for living wit…
9 room house
Marupe, Latvia
17 Number of rooms
591 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 550,000
Transport links: final 25 buses 300 m from the house, minibuses; by car 5 min drive to Spice…
6 room house
Marupe, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
450 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 600,000
The house is located in a quiet location among private homes. A good location allows you to …
7 room house
Terini, Latvia
7 Number of rooms
315 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 385,700
Large and beautiful 2-storey house in Marupe (5mns from Riga) in a residential area.Land 17…
House
Skulte, Latvia
265 m²
€ 400,000
For sale is a private house in a green area on the border of Riga and Babites, near the Beb…
7 room house
Marupe, Latvia
7 Number of rooms
430 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
Two houses for the price of one. Two houses for sale - dwelling house 330m² and guest house …
6 room house
Marupe, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 435,000
For sale very high quality & thoughtfully built house in the best place - Marupe.Land 18…
7 room house
Marupe, Latvia
7 Number of rooms
264 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale a private house in Marupe, 264 m2, with a spacious, well-maintained backyard area.T…
House
Marupe, Latvia
470 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
4 room house
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 169,900
Large, beautiful and spacious house in Marupe.Easy access, close to spice and airport.House …
7 room house
Marupe, Latvia
7 Number of rooms
600 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 675,000
For sale luxurious, well-kept house in Riga.The house will definitely appeal to those who l…
