  2. Residential
  3. Italy
  4. Brescia
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Brescia, Italy

Desenzano del Garda
106
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
67
Sirmione
35
Salo
23
Lonato del Garda
16
283 properties total found
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Moniga del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a nice two-room flat on the ground floor consisting of l…
€239,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Salo, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
We are located in Villa, a hilly hamlet of Salò, in a well-serviced residential area, here w…
€370,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from Boglia…
€248,000
1 room apartment with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 room apartment with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from Boglia…
€195,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
In the stunning setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from the Bog…
€260,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just a stone's throw away f…
€180,000
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale in Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Immersed in nature for lovers of tranquillity located a few minutes from the lake and the ce…
€395,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Salo, Italy
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€700,800
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: an exclusiv…
€364,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: an exclusiv…
€350,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: An exclusiv…
€580,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Garda Haus offers a beautiful two-room flat with covered parking just a few minutes from the…
€179,000
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
For those seeking an elegant and functional residence, we offer two new ground floor apartme…
€447,793
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
For those seeking an elegant and functional residence, we offer two new ground floor apartme…
€862,233
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
For those seeking an elegant and functional residence, we offer four new three-bedroom apart…
€475,502
1 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
For those seeking an elegant and functional residence, we offer two new two-bedroom apartmen…
€336,162
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
In a splendid residence whose name, in its deepest meaning, evokes the observation of places…
€1,40M
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Immersed in the setting of Lake Garda, we propose for sale two splendid penthouses on the se…
€1,01M
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
In the Canneto area, a wonderful hilly hamlet of Villanuova sul Clisi, just a 10-minute driv…
€175,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Salo, Italy
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€700,800
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Piscina in Calcinato, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Piscina
Calcinato, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
At the gates of Desenzano, we propose a solution inserted in a recently built complex create…
€245,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
We offer for sale a spacious two-room apartment finely furnished, located in a privileged po…
€320,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Salo, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
€575,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Salo, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
€320,000
3 room apartment with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente in Salo, Italy
3 room apartment with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
€482,000
3 room apartment with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Salo, Italy
3 room apartment with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
€600,000
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
A four-room flat on the first floor, spacious and bright, with a refined design and fine fin…
€1,30M
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Salo, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€344,600
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
If you dream of living in the heart of historic Montinelle, just a stone's throw from the ma…
€270,000
9 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
9 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
Rooms 18
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
If you are looking for a unique investment opportunity in the heart of the Valtenesi valley,…
€1,50M

