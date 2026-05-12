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Pool Apartments for sale in Brescia, Italy

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Desenzano del Garda
110
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
70
Sirmione
35
Salo
19
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38 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-DV5967. Three-bedroom apartment two steps from the promenadeLocated in a prestigious loca…
$583,755
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-DV4883. Изысканная квартира с бассейном в центральном районеВ цент Дезенцано-дель-Гарда, …
$492,324
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-DV6653. Exclusive and modern three-bedroom apartmentModern and cozy apartment with two be…
$539,212
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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AdriastarAdriastar
2 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
GH-LV04815-5C. Апартаменты в отремонтированном здании центр СалоСало, в историческом центре,…
$480,602
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
GH-LV05946-INT65. Apartment with panoramic terrace and lake viewOn the shore of the lake in …
$325,989
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
GH-LV04402-A. Апартаменты в красивом здании 18 векаЭта современная квартира расположена внут…
$498,185
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
GH-DV4959. Новые апартаменты в центре ДезенцаноДезенцано дель Гарда, в очень престижном райо…
$697,459
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
GA-V001586. Трехкомнатные апартаменты в резиденции с бассейном в Дезенцано-дель-Гарда В тих…
$304,772
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Soiano del Lago, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Soiano del Lago, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
GH-PV001409. Апартаменты с видом на озероМы находимся в прекрасном здании - реконструкция до…
$545,073
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
GH-LV04402-C. Apartments in a beautiful 18th century building.This modern apartment is locat…
$580,239
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Sirmione, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
GH-SV00094. Новые прекрасные апартаменты рядом с пляжемСирмионе. В районе Коломбаре городка …
$457,158
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Soiano del Lago, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Soiano del Lago, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
GH-PV004508. Просторные апартаменты с террасойСояно дель Лаго, в центре прекрасного городка …
$457,158
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
GH-LV04599-8PT. Прекрасная квартира с видом на озероВнутри уютной и недавно построенной рези…
$405,581
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
GH-PV005968. Apartments with spectacular views of the lakeA stone's throw from the prestigio…
$509,907
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
GH-SV00048. Magnificent apartment in a complex with a swimming pool.In the center of the Col…
$514,596
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
GH-LV04600-7PT. Апартаменты c видом на озеро и частным садомВнутри уютной и недавно построен…
$405,581
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
GH-PV003810. Великолепные апартаменты в уникальном комплексеМы предлагаем к продаже эксклюзи…
$402,651
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
GH-PV003961. Новые апартаменты в уникальном комплексеМы предлагаем к продаже эксклюзивные тр…
$431,956
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
GH-DV5831. Apartment with garden and lake view.Desenzano del Garda,We offer for sale real es…
$697,459
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-DV4916. Новые апартаменты с бассейном, недалеко от озераМежду городками Дезенцано и Сирми…
$443,091
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Soiano del Lago, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Soiano del Lago, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
GH-PV006530. Large apartment with swimming pool and gardenSoiano del Ago, in an exclusive re…
$527,490
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
GH-LV044445-G Apartments in a beautiful 18th century building.This modern apartment is locat…
$509,907
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
GH-LV06538. Newly built apartment in Gardona RivieraWe offer for sale an exclusive three-bed…
$492,324
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-LV05281. Apartment overlooking the lake in the monastery of the XVII century.In the town …
$427,853
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
GH-PV006711. Three-bedroom apartment with terrace and viewOffers a three-bedroom apartment w…
$350,488
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
GH-LV04439-D. Apartments in a beautiful 18th century building.This modern apartment is locat…
$621,266
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
GH-PV006501. Large three-bedroom apartment with swimming poolThis elegant three-bedroom apar…
$644,710
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
GH-LV04608-16P1. Чудесные апартаменты c террасой с видом на озероВ красивой, ухоженной и нед…
$411,442
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GA-V000710. Трёхкомнатная квартира в продаже в Сан-Феличе-дель-Бенако Расположенный в одном…
$703,320
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 175 m²
GA-V001537. ПРОСТОРНЫЙ ПЕНТХАУС С ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО В ЦЕНТРЕ ГОРОДА В МОНИГА-ДЕЛЬ-ГАРДАРасполож…
$1,04M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Property types in Brescia

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Properties features in Brescia, Italy

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