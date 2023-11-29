Penthouses for sale in Brescia, Italy

Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouse 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
This extraordinary penthouse is located within an exclusive residence with swimming pool in …
€950,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Salo, Italy
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€700,800
Penthouse 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: An exclusiv…
€580,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
In a splendid residence whose name, in its deepest meaning, evokes the observation of places…
€1,40M
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Immersed in the setting of Lake Garda, we propose for sale two splendid penthouses on the se…
€1,01M
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Salo, Italy
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€700,800
Penthouse 6 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 282 m²
In a timeless atmosphere in the heart of Desenzano del Garda, with a direct view of Porto Ve…
€2,80M
Penthouse 9 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 9 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 363 m²
In an atmosphere of yesteryear in the heart of Desenzano del Garda, directly overlooking Por…
€3,30M
Penthouse 3 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
A beautiful modern-style penthouse located on the top floor of a modern, recently constructe…
€915,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
A short distance from the lake and the promenade, in a quiet residential context convenient …
€785,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 348 m²
Immersed in the greenery of a natural park, just a few minutes from the centre of Desenzano …
€1,30M
Penthouse 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Nestled in an enchanted corner of the Padenghe sul Garda hills is the Residence "Aquarama", …
€1,15M
Penthouse 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we propose an elegant attic recently completely reno…
€340,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
€1,25M
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
€1,36M
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
€1,74M
Penthouse 6 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Iseo, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Iseo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
In one of the most fascinating places on Lake Iseo, in an ideal place to live, we propose a …
€755,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Pozzolengo, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Pozzolengo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
A few steps from the Rivoltella lakefront stands this new building project of only 12 units …
€675,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new, renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively of…
€2,00M
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
As a preview, we propose, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, variou…
€1,59M
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 364 m²
As a preview, we offer, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, a PENTHO…
€1,78M
Penthouse 1 room with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Penthouse 1 room with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Luxury penthouses with wonderful lake view and possibility to customise finishes. Under cons…
€1,95M
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
The property offered by the Garda House is located on the third floor of one of the most ele…
€980,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
In Desenzano del Garda, right in the heart of the historical centre, near the castle and jus…
€815,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Desenzano del Garda, in a historic building, in the historical centre, we propose an exclusi…
€1,20M
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
NEW AND EXCLUSIVE PENTHOUSE in the center of the city. The proposed solution wants to give t…
€480,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with tennis court, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with tennis court, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
The breathtaking lake view, the exclusivity of the concept, the immense tropical pool and a …
€1,75M
