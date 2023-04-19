Germany
28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Condo 1 room
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
51 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 330,000
1 bedroom apartment on the ground floor with a garden in Berlin. Equipment: - the apar…
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 285,000
2 bedroom apartment in good condition with an area of about 52 m ² near the popular area of …
Condo 4 rooms
Berlin, Germany
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 665,000
4 bedroom apartment of about 100 m ² is located in the center of Berlin. It is located on th…
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
46 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 380,000
This 1-room apartment with a well-thought-out layout – is an ideal place to stay in a big ci…
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 310,000
One bedroom apartment with a loggia in Berlin, currently rented. Repair was carried out in …
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 435,000
The project embodies the minimalist beauty of forms in practical comfort. 2 bedroom apartm…
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms
98 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 556,738
A large 3-room apartment in a green area of Berlin is an ideal option for families. Equip…
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 430,000
The proposed apartment is located on the second floor with an extra-large well-maintained ap…
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms
78 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 665,000
A bright 3-room apartment is located on the 6th floor and is an ideal urban housing for coup…
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 300,000
1-room spacious apartment with high ceilings is located in a beautiful old building with 20 …
3 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms
88 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 980,000
3-room apartment in a new residential complex. Bright rooms, spacious rooms, beautiful views…
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
This beautiful apartment is located in a well-groomed apartment building with an underground…
Apartment
Berlin, Germany
60 m²
€ 350,000
The classic building of the beginning of the century is impressive with typical details of a…
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms
72 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 460,000
The apartment has 2 rooms with a natural wood parquet, a terrace with a green garden. Spacio…
4 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 605,000
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the courtyard in Berlin-Schpandau. The majest…
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
2-room apartment with a balcony in Berlin - Adlershof district. Open living / dining room wi…
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 500,000
The building was built in 1998 and completely modernized in 2018. The apartment with a ter…
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
27 m²
Number of floors 11
€ 305,000
For sale 1-room apartments near the promenade of the Spree River. This unique complex is loc…
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
65 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
The classic building of the beginning of the century is impressive with typical details of a…
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 270,000
1 bedroom apartment in a 4-storey house with a bright facade, elegant balconies and sophisti…
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
45 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 250,000
The well-kept old building with an elevator in the Berlin - Friedrichshayn-Kreuzberg area, b…
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
The majestic building of the beginning of the century with 18 apartments. Both in the entran…
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 520,000
2-room apartment in the popular area of Berlin - Friedrichshayn. The living room area with …
Apartment
Berlin, Germany
Number of floors 5
€ 4,600,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
€ 949,949
Penthouse is not unique not only due to its location, but also because of the external appea…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
€ 5,580,000
Noble penthouse for special quality of life in the best location: Kronprinzengär Penth…
3 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
119 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 569,800
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms
€ 229,000
