Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Georgia

Batumi
26
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
3
Chakvi
1
Tbilisi
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
42 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 3
€ 320,803
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 362,359
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 320,803
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
244 m²
€ 153,912
Green Side Kvariati - the cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly re…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 238 m²
€ 181,073
Royal Residence Botanico – premium townhouses with their own courtyard near the sea.  …
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 87 m²
€ 149,657
Batumi Villas Harmony - Townhouses with complete repairs and furniture for sale in Batumi. …
Realting.com
Go
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 317 m²
€ 301,350
Diamond Villas is designed for those seeking comfort and quality.   The project was c…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 284 m²
€ 269,599
Diamond Villas is designed for those seeking comfort and quality.   The project was c…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 207 m²
€ 244,448
Batumi Garden Inn - unique townhouses in Batumi.   The design of houses can be carrie…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 198 m²
€ 296,588
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 156 m²
€ 238,076
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 223,908
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 148 m²
€ 219,931
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m² Number of floors 4
€ 362,359
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 198 m²
€ 245,452
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 189 m²
€ 241,456
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 156 m²
€ 197,029
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 185,548
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 148 m²
€ 182,011
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 165 m²
€ 208,233
Sale of a modern townhouse in the prestigious Polo Villas Avenue residential complex.  …
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 122,224
Sale of a townhouse in the prestigious residential complex Polo Villas One.   Townhou…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 238 m²
€ 181,073
Royal Residence Botanico – premium townhouses with their own courtyard near the sea.  …
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m² Number of floors 2
€ 130,372
Selling Townhouse in Batumi's Best Country Village Sunny Village Townhouse Project is locat…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
115 m²
€ 140,331
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
147 m² Number of floors 2
€ 122,224
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
215 m²
€ 131,500
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
151 m² Number of floors 3
€ 218,759
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
210 m²
€ 135,300
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
196 m² Number of floors 3
€ 153,912
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
120 m²
€ 118,150

Properties features in Georgia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir