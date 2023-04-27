Georgia
Townhouses for sale in Georgia
42 properties total found
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 320,803
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
151 m²
€ 362,359
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 320,803
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
244 m²
€ 153,912
Green Side Kvariati - the cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly re…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
238 m²
€ 181,073
Royal Residence Botanico – premium townhouses with their own courtyard near the sea. …
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
87 m²
€ 149,657
Batumi Villas Harmony - Townhouses with complete repairs and furniture for sale in Batumi. …
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
317 m²
€ 301,350
Diamond Villas is designed for those seeking comfort and quality. The project was c…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
284 m²
€ 269,599
Diamond Villas is designed for those seeking comfort and quality. The project was c…
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
207 m²
€ 244,448
Batumi Garden Inn - unique townhouses in Batumi. The design of houses can be carrie…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
198 m²
€ 296,588
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi. This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
156 m²
€ 238,076
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi. This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 223,908
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi. This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
148 m²
€ 219,931
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi. This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
151 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 362,359
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
198 m²
€ 245,452
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi. This is the 6th complex of…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
189 m²
€ 241,456
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi. This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
156 m²
€ 197,029
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi. This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 185,548
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi. This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
148 m²
€ 182,011
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi. This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
165 m²
€ 208,233
Sale of a modern townhouse in the prestigious Polo Villas Avenue residential complex. …
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 122,224
Sale of a townhouse in the prestigious residential complex Polo Villas One. Townhou…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
238 m²
€ 181,073
Royal Residence Botanico – premium townhouses with their own courtyard near the sea. …
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
144 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 130,372
Selling Townhouse in Batumi's Best Country Village Sunny Village Townhouse Project is locat…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
115 m²
€ 140,331
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
147 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 122,224
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
215 m²
€ 131,500
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
151 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 218,759
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
210 m²
€ 135,300
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
196 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 153,912
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
120 m²
€ 118,150
Properties features in Georgia
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
