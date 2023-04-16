Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Kobuleti Municipality
  5. Chakvi

Residential properties for sale in Chakvi, Georgia

28 properties total found
Villa 2 room villain Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Chakvi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 252,195
For sale premium villa in the elite complex Spring Village located in Chakvi, in a picturesq…
Villa 2 room villain Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 310,741
Urgent sale of the villa at a price lower than that of the developer! For sale premium villa…
Villa 2 room villain Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 310,741
A new project from Next Group — Villa Park — offers new private villas on the Bl…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Chakvi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 3
€ 139,608
For sale premium townhouse located in Chakvi, in a picturesque place drowning in greenery an…
5 room housein Chakvi, Georgia
5 room house
Chakvi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 640 m² Number of floors 3
€ 470,000
A three-story private house for sale on the Black Sea coast in Chakvi. The only and exclusiv…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Chakvi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 238 m² Number of floors 3
€ 171,133
💰 Offers for investors! New project! Starting Prices 🤝 Royal Residence Botanico is a new …
3 room housein Chakvi, Georgia
3 room house
Chakvi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m² Number of floors 2
€ 154,019
Villa 4 room villain Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Chakvi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 238 m² Number of floors 3
€ 166,629
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 15/19 Floor
€ 137,340
1 room studio apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 12/19 Floor
€ 70,011
2 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m² 9/18 Floor
€ 233,925
DREAMLAND OASIS – is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia! Our territory occupies 10 he…
2 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m² 9/18 Floor
€ 233,925
DREAMLAND OASIS – is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia! Our territory occupies 10 he…
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 14/19 Floor
€ 128,677
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 16/18 Floor
€ 137,129
¡DREAMLAND OASIS – is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia! ¡Our territory covers 10 he…
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 7/18 Floor
€ 116,661
The apartment is in block 13 DREAMLAND OASIS – is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia!…
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 17/19 Floor
€ 138,725
The floor is in block 14 ¡DREAMLAND OASIS – is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia! ¡O…
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 11/18 Floor
€ 140,686
DREAMLAND OASIS – is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia! Our territory occupies 10 he…
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 4/18 Floor
€ 135,515
DREAMLAND OASIS – is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia! Our territory occupies 10 he…
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 55,663
💰 Offers for investors! New project! Starting prices with 100% profit 🤝 Royal Residence B…
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 6/19 Floor
€ 72,056
DREAMLAND OASIS is a unique and exclusive project in Georgia! Our territory occupies 10 h…
2 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 58,853
Turn key apartment near the sea in quiet suburb of Batumi, Georgia! Apartment for sale …
1 room studio apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 13/14 Floor
€ 50,211
Tropical Garden is a residential complex located on the Black Sea coast just few kilometers …
2 room housein Chakvi, Georgia
2 room house
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 105,095
Spring Village Batumi is a comfortable suburban property in a respectable new generation res…
2 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 185,150
Soaring 60m above sea level, two residential blocks of the Green Cape Botanico are designed …
1 room studio apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 5 Floor
€ 90,400
Soaring 60m above sea level, two residential blocks of the Green Cape Botanico are designed …
1 room studio apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 10/17 Floor
€ 77,460
Location New building will be located on the area of 15 000 square meters on the territory …
1 room apartmentin Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 4/15 Floor
€ 77,760
Location New building will be located on the area of 15 000 square meters on the territory …
3 room townhousein Chakvi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Chakvi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 147 m² Number of floors 3
€ 121,594
Spring Village Batumi is a comfort-class property in a respectable new-generation resort vil…
