Number of rooms for sale in Strovolos, Cyprus

7 properties total found
Room 3 roomsin Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 151 m²
€ 273,000
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
Room 3 roomsin Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 257,000
Detached modern three bedroom house for sale in Dali, Kallithea area - Nicosia province, und…
Room 3 roomsin Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 201 m²
€ 620,000
Three bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, …
Room 3 roomsin Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 203,000
For sale under construction an attached three bedroom house in Geri - Nicosia province, with…
Room 3 roomsin Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 122 m²
€ 193,000
For sale under construction an attached three bedroom house in Geri - Nicosia province, with…
Room 2 roomsin Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 2 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 235,000
Two bedroom resale mezonette for sale in Pernera - Famagusta province. The mezonette consist…
Room 3 roomsin Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 144 m²
€ 255,000
Three bedroom under constructon house for sale in Xylofagou - Larnaca province. The house co…
