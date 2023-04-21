Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. Peyia
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 rooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
The asset is a sea-side two-storey villa with a swimming pool built on a large plot in Pegei…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir