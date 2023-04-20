Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol
291
demos germasogeias
73
koinoteta agiou tychona
63
demos mesa geitonias
19
koinoteta mouttagiakas
18
koinoteta parekklesias
9
Yermasoyia
8
demos agiou athanasiou
6
589 properties total found
Duplex 4 rooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 1 Floor
€ 431,500
Duplex 4 rooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 1 Floor
€ 397,500
Villa 4 room villa in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 7 bath 504 m²
€ 9,600,000
Four bedroom villa with private berth, swimming pool and jacuzzi. The classical tone is set …
Villa 5 room villa in Moniatis, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Moniatis, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 8 bath 826 m²
€ 6,300,000
The luxury home is situated in the picturesque location of Moniatis, at the very foot of the…
Villa 3 room villa in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 239 m²
€ 3,900,000
Three bedroom villa with swimming pool, jacuzzi and private berth. The design draws on local…
Villa 5 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 510 m²
€ 4,300,000
This luxurious ultra-modern establishment with plots of 820 to 1050 m2, which consists of 4 …
Villa 6 room villa in Asomatos, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Asomatos, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 597 m²
€ 4,340,000
The new Golf Resort with the total area of 1.5 million m² is situated on the western outskir…
Villa 5 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 594 m²
€ 4,300,000
A magnificent contemporary villa located in the most prestige area of Limassol - Potamos Yer…
Villa 5 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 600 m²
€ 2,500,000
This new modern villa with panoramic sea view is located in the peaceful area of Germasoyeia…
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 285 m²
€ 1,550,000
Agios Tychonas is one of the most sought-after locations in Limassol. This peaceful suburb i…
Villa 3 room villa in Asomatos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Asomatos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 249 m²
€ 1,460,000
The new Golf Resort with the total area of 1.5 million m² is situated on the western outskir…
Villa 3 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 157 m²
€ 860,000
Located on the suburban hills of Limassol, the project comprises 7 luxuriously appointed 3 b…
Villa 3 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 176 m²
€ 635,000
A boutique project situated in the area of Paniotis within the Germasogeia municipality of L…
Villa 3 room villa in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Moni, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 153 m²
€ 400,000
Limassol is expanding rapidly and suburban properties are becoming increasingly popular, due…
Villa 3 room villa in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Moni, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m²
€ 330,000
Limassol is expanding rapidly and suburban properties are becoming increasingly popular, due…
Villa 6 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 9 bath
€ 20,000,000
This luxurious residence is located at the most exclusive seafront area of Limassol, only 15…
Villa 6 room villa in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 650 m²
€ 7,300,000
Situated in the prestigious area of Kalogiroi and within walking proximity to the new Russia…
Villa 5 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 648 m²
€ 5,500,000
An impressive, secluded five-bedroom property, discreetly located in one of Limassol’s most …
Villa 5 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 7 bath 803 m²
€ 6,000,000
This modern house with breathtaking panoramic views to the sea and the mountains is set in …
Villa 5 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 6 bath
€ 4,350,000
This gorgeous home is situated in the renowned and exclusive residential district of Agios T…
Villa 4 room villa in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 299 m²
€ 4,000,000
Designed by a world-renowned team of architects and engineers, Limassol Marina combines eleg…
Villa 3 room villa in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 239 m²
€ 2,900,000
Limassol Marina offers unique lifestyle in the most successful and daring developments in th…
Villa 3 room villa in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 239 m²
€ 2,900,000
Limassol Marina offers unique lifestyle in the most successful and daring developments in th…
Villa 3 room villa in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 253 m²
€ 3,300,000
Limassol Marina, one of the most daring and successful projects in Cyprus, offers a unique l…
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 2,990,000
This super elegant villa is located in one of the most beautiful and prestigious areas of Li…
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 2,300,000
Located in the prestigious suburb of Limassol, Ayios Tychonas, this brand new stunning villa…
Villa 6 room villa in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Palodeia, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 598 m²
€ 1,390,000
This detached luxurious 6 bedroom villa located in a unique quiet area in Palodia, with clea…
Villa 3 room villa in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Moni, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
€ 910,000
The fully furnished three bedroom bungalow with two bathrooms and two utility rooms is waiti…
Villa 2 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 131 m²
€ 495,000
This beautiful 2-bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse is situated in Agios Tychonas, a prestigious s…
4 room house in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 room house
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
236 m²
€ 1,711,000

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
