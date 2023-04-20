UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
37
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Limassol
Houses
Houses for sale in Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol
291
demos germasogeias
73
koinoteta agiou tychona
63
demos mesa geitonias
19
koinoteta mouttagiakas
18
koinoteta parekklesias
9
Yermasoyia
8
demos agiou athanasiou
6
koinoteta armenochoriou
6
Ypsonas
6
Episkopi
4
Trachoni
2
koinoteta akrountas
1
koinoteta phoinikarion
1
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
589 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Duplex 4 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
1 Floor
€ 431,500
Duplex 4 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
1 Floor
€ 397,500
Villa 4 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
7 bath
504 m²
€ 9,600,000
Four bedroom villa with private berth, swimming pool and jacuzzi. The classical tone is set …
Villa 5 room villa
Moniatis, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
8 bath
826 m²
€ 6,300,000
The luxury home is situated in the picturesque location of Moniatis, at the very foot of the…
Villa 3 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
239 m²
€ 3,900,000
Three bedroom villa with swimming pool, jacuzzi and private berth. The design draws on local…
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
510 m²
€ 4,300,000
This luxurious ultra-modern establishment with plots of 820 to 1050 m2, which consists of 4 …
Villa 6 room villa
Asomatos, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
597 m²
€ 4,340,000
The new Golf Resort with the total area of 1.5 million m² is situated on the western outskir…
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
594 m²
€ 4,300,000
A magnificent contemporary villa located in the most prestige area of Limassol - Potamos Yer…
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
600 m²
€ 2,500,000
This new modern villa with panoramic sea view is located in the peaceful area of Germasoyeia…
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
285 m²
€ 1,550,000
Agios Tychonas is one of the most sought-after locations in Limassol. This peaceful suburb i…
Villa 3 room villa
Asomatos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
249 m²
€ 1,460,000
The new Golf Resort with the total area of 1.5 million m² is situated on the western outskir…
Villa 3 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
157 m²
€ 860,000
Located on the suburban hills of Limassol, the project comprises 7 luxuriously appointed 3 b…
Villa 3 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
176 m²
€ 635,000
A boutique project situated in the area of Paniotis within the Germasogeia municipality of L…
Villa 3 room villa
Moni, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
153 m²
€ 400,000
Limassol is expanding rapidly and suburban properties are becoming increasingly popular, due…
Villa 3 room villa
Moni, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
136 m²
€ 330,000
Limassol is expanding rapidly and suburban properties are becoming increasingly popular, due…
Villa 6 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
9 bath
€ 20,000,000
This luxurious residence is located at the most exclusive seafront area of Limassol, only 15…
Villa 6 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
650 m²
€ 7,300,000
Situated in the prestigious area of Kalogiroi and within walking proximity to the new Russia…
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
648 m²
€ 5,500,000
An impressive, secluded five-bedroom property, discreetly located in one of Limassol’s most …
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
7 bath
803 m²
€ 6,000,000
This modern house with breathtaking panoramic views to the sea and the mountains is set in …
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
€ 4,350,000
This gorgeous home is situated in the renowned and exclusive residential district of Agios T…
Villa 4 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
299 m²
€ 4,000,000
Designed by a world-renowned team of architects and engineers, Limassol Marina combines eleg…
Villa 3 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
239 m²
€ 2,900,000
Limassol Marina offers unique lifestyle in the most successful and daring developments in th…
Villa 3 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
239 m²
€ 2,900,000
Limassol Marina offers unique lifestyle in the most successful and daring developments in th…
Villa 3 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
253 m²
€ 3,300,000
Limassol Marina, one of the most daring and successful projects in Cyprus, offers a unique l…
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
€ 2,990,000
This super elegant villa is located in one of the most beautiful and prestigious areas of Li…
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
€ 2,300,000
Located in the prestigious suburb of Limassol, Ayios Tychonas, this brand new stunning villa…
Villa 6 room villa
Palodeia, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
598 m²
€ 1,390,000
This detached luxurious 6 bedroom villa located in a unique quiet area in Palodia, with clea…
Villa 3 room villa
Moni, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
230 m²
€ 910,000
The fully furnished three bedroom bungalow with two bathrooms and two utility rooms is waiti…
Villa 2 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
3 bath
131 m²
€ 495,000
This beautiful 2-bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse is situated in Agios Tychonas, a prestigious s…
4 room house
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
236 m²
€ 1,711,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
20
Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map