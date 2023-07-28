Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Aradhippou, Cyprus

11 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Livadia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Welcome to a charming collection of contemporary 3- and 4-bedroom villas, perfectly designed…
€ 580,000
Villa 3 room villa in Livadia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 167 m²
Welcome to a charming collection of contemporary 3- and 4-bedroom villas, perfectly designed…
€ 435,000
Villa 3 room villa in Livadia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
An exquisite new project is nested in the prestigious Livadia neighborhood of Larnaca, among…
€ 531,000
Villa 3 room villa in Livadia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
The new upscale residential project is located in Larnaca, in the coastal region of Livadia,…
€ 448,000
Villa 2 room villa in Livadia, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
A new high-end residential complex is located in Livadia, an infrastructural area of Larnaca…
€ 295,000
Villa 4 room villa in Livadia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 188 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€ 470,000
Villa 3 room villa in Livadia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 167 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€ 399,000
Villa Villa in Aradhippou, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Aradhippou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The proposed house is the best in the new exclusive project, which is a unique complex of 4 …
€ 750,000
Villa 4 room villa in Livadia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 216 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€ 500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Livadia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 249 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€ 400,000
Villa 3 room villa in Livadia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€ 480,000
