Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Vis

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Grad Vis, Croatia

Vis
8
3 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Grad Vis, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Vis, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,300,000
For sale is a two-story house near the sea, located on a hillside in a quiet bay on the isla…
Villa 3 room villa in Grad Vis, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Vis, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 680,000
For sale is a beautiful newly built villa located in a beautiful bay on the north side of th…
Villa 3 room villa in Grad Vis, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Vis, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
A new villa for sale located in a charming coastal town in a beautiful bay on the north side…

Properties features in Grad Vis, Croatia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir