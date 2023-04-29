Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia

130 properties total found
4 room apartment in Lumbarda, Croatia
4 room apartment
Lumbarda, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 182 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 630,000
Modern apartments with panoramic sea view in Lumbarda, Korčula On the beautiful island of Ko…
9 room house in Lumbarda, Croatia
9 room house
Lumbarda, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 1 054 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Modern villa with panoramic sea view in Lumbarda, Korčula On the beautiful island of Korčula…
5 room apartment in Dubrovnik, Croatia
5 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 178 m²
€ 830,000
Dubrovnik, Gorica - first row to the sea A beautiful, comfortable five-room apartment of 17…
Villa 4 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,150,000
The stone villa is built cascading and divided into four levels and four fully functional ap…
Villa 6 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
Villa for sale on the island of Korcula, just 400 meters from the sea, and within walking di…
3 room house in Vela Luka, Croatia
3 room house
Vela Luka, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 230,000
Vela Luka Comfortable detached house with a total living area of 115 m2, built in 1975. on …
3 room apartment in Vela Luka, Croatia
3 room apartment
Vela Luka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
Apartments for sale in a house under construction with an elevator located on an exceptional…
Villa 4 room villa in Lumbarda, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Lumbarda, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
For sale is an elite three-story villa located in a quiet bay on the island of Korcula. The …
Villa 4 room villa in Vela Luka, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Vela Luka, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,280,000
3 room house in Vela Luka, Croatia
3 room house
Vela Luka, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 756,000
6 room house in Korcula, Croatia
6 room house
Korcula, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
House for sale with beautiful sea views. It is located in a great location on the island of …
5 room house in Lastovo, Croatia
5 room house
Lastovo, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 490,000
Three-story house located on the seashore for sale. On the ground floor there is a large gar…
Villa 5 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
9 room house in Orebic, Croatia
9 room house
Orebic, Croatia
15 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,950,000
For sale is an old estate located near the sea in the center of Orebich. The estate consists…
4 room house in Orebic, Croatia
4 room house
Orebic, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale a beautiful house of 200 m2, located in an attractive location on the Peljesac peni…
9 room house in Korcula, Croatia
9 room house
Korcula, Croatia
31 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,150,000
Interesting property for sale with fantastic sea views, located in an attractive location on…
9 room house in Orebic, Croatia
9 room house
Orebic, Croatia
15 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 6
€ 1,990,000
For sale is an old stone palace located just 30 meters from the sea and a beautiful pebble b…
Villa 6 room villa in Drace, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Drace, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
For sale luxury villa located on the north side of the Pelesac peninsula in the front row of…
Villa 4 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
For sale villa under construction, with a total area of 398 m2, located at an exclusive loca…
4 room house in Korcula, Croatia
4 room house
Korcula, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
For sale is a beautiful house located in a quiet location on the south side of the island of…
5 room house in Vela Luka, Croatia
5 room house
Vela Luka, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF AGENCY! For sale a spacious three-story house in the suburbs of Vela Luka,…
7 room house in Korcula, Croatia
7 room house
Korcula, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale is a guest house located on the first line from the sea, in a secure bay on the nor…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
For sale is a newly built luxury villa of modern architecture, located near Dubrovnik, just …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale is a beautiful stone villa located in a small coastal town near Dubrovnik. The vill…
Villa 3 room villa in Duboka, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Duboka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
A three-story villa under construction, located on a hillside, in the small coastal town of …
Villa 9 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
13 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
For sale beautiful three storey villa in first row to crystal blue sea, situated in a quiet …
Villa 3 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
Two exclusive newly built villas with sea view are for sale. They are located in a small coa…
5 room house in Lastovo, Croatia
5 room house
Lastovo, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
EXCLUSIVE AGENCY SALE !!! We mediate in sales of south orientated villa on top location, at …
Villa 4 room villa in Orebic, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Orebic, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
We mediate in a sale of this unique luxury villa situated on the south side on Pelješ…
Villa 9 room villa in Viganj, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Viganj, Croatia
14 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,780,000
For sale newly built apartment house in first row to the sea, situated in sheltered cove at …

