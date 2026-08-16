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Residential properties for sale in Opcina Dubrovacko primorje, Croatia

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houses
3
3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Slano, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Slano, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Discover the epitome of Adriatic luxury with this exquisite villa with swimming pool for sal…
$783,401
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Slano, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Slano, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Hot sale! Price went down from 1,8 mio to 1,6 mio euro!Beachfront 3-Level Villa in Slano – S…
$1,83M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Slano, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Slano, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 177 m²
A stunning modern villa situated in an exceptional location in the charming town of Slano, 3…
$1,00M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
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Properties features in Opcina Dubrovacko primorje, Croatia

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