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Residential properties for sale in Opcina Slivno, Croatia

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houses
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4 properties total found
4 room apartment in Duba, Croatia
4 room apartment
Duba, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment with panoramic sea view, 100 m2, Duba, Slivno The apartment with a net usable area…
$348,753
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Villa 4 rooms in Komarna, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Komarna, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
Slivno, Komarna Luxuriously decorated villa of 254 m2 on three floors, on a plot of 337 m2,…
$1,56M
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9 room house in Klek, Croatia
9 room house
Klek, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 417 m²
Slivno, Klek (Radalj), detached house of 417 m2 on 4 floors and 448 m2 garden with a beautif…
$761,290
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House 15 rooms in Blace, Croatia
House 15 rooms
Blace, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 8
Area 484 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13626 Metkovic, Blace Detached house with an area of 483.55m2, built…
$1,96M
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