Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Slivno

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Slivno, Croatia

houses
4
5 properties total found
9 room house in Kremena, Croatia
9 room house
Kremena, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 8
Area 484 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13626 Metkovic, Blace Detached house with an area of 483.55m2, built…
€1,90M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Duboka, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Duboka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
4 room apartment with Ownership document in Kremena, Croatia
4 room apartment with Ownership document
Kremena, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment with panoramic sea view, 100 m2, Duba, Slivno The apartment with a net usable area…
€315,000
Leave a request
9 room house in Klek, Croatia
9 room house
Klek, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 417 m²
Slivno, Klek (Radalj), detached house of 417 m2 on 4 floors and 448 m2 garden with a beautif…
€660,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Klek, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Klek, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Welcome to Klek, a small place just underneath Makarska riviera across Mljet, Hvar, and Brač…
€1,15M
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Slivno, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir