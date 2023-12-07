UAE
Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Dubrovnik-Neretva County
Houses
Houses for sale in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia
House
83 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia
2
2
50 m²
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bosanka, Croatia
4
4
110 m²
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krucica, Croatia
5
4
230 m²
€2,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Gruda, Croatia
227 m²
3
Villa in the small town of Gruda, near Dubrovnik The villa is built of white stone, inside …
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Kremena, Croatia
15
8
484 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13626 Metkovic, Blace Detached house with an area of 483.55m2, built…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Cavtat, Croatia
14
14
252 m²
CavtatA beautiful villa with 14 apartments with an area of 252 m2, built in 2011 on a plot…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with sea view
Korcula, Croatia
4
3
220 m²
KORČULA - House in an exclusive location, first row to the sea Korčula is a beautiful centr…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 29 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
29
20
950 m²
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms
Cavtat, Croatia
8
8
500 m²
Take a moment and look at this unique stone mansion in the center of Cavtat town! With Croat…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
6
6
430 m²
Are you looking for a luxury villa in Dubrovnik? You have come to the right place! The leadi…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms
Trsteno, Croatia
8
8
608 m²
Welcome to Kolocep island! Located just a few km from the mainland and the famous city Dubro…
€5,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vinacac, Croatia
4
4
330 m²
Dreaming of a tropical escape, endless sunsets, and great beaches? This premium 18th-century…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
4
4
210 m²
Where to buy a luxury home in Dubrovnik? Take a look at this stunning piece of real estate t…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
7
10
500 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trsteno, Croatia
4
5
365 m²
If Dubrovnik is next on your list, then welcome to this stunning, modern, and unique villa! …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Nova Mokosica, Croatia
4
2
107 m²
Dubrovnik, Gruž, detached house (ground floor house) of 107m2 with a separate apartment of 2…
€560,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trsteno, Croatia
10
10
4
For sale is an exceptional, newly built luxury villa located in the immediate vicinity of Du…
€7,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
7
4
2
Villa for sale on the island of Korcula, just 400 meters from the sea, and within walking di…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house
Vela Luka, Croatia
3
2
115 m²
Vela Luka Comfortable detached house with a total living area of 115 m2, built in 1975. on …
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lumbarda, Croatia
6
6
3
For sale is an elite three-story villa located in a quiet bay on the island of Korcula. The …
€3,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Vela Luka, Croatia
7
2
2
€1,28M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Vela Luka, Croatia
7
2
3
€756,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lastovo, Croatia
7
3
3
Three-story house located on the seashore for sale. On the ground floor there is a large gar…
€490,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 8 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Korcula, Croatia
8
3
3
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Orebic, Croatia
15
4
4
For sale is an old estate located near the sea in the center of Orebich. The estate consists…
€1,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Orebic, Croatia
5
4
2
For sale a beautiful house of 200 m2, located in an attractive location on the Peljesac peni…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
31
3
Interesting property for sale with fantastic sea views, located in an attractive location on…
€2,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with sea view, with basement, with parking
Orebic, Croatia
15
10
6
For sale is an old stone palace located just 30 meters from the sea and a beautiful pebble b…
€1,99M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Drace, Croatia
7
6
3
For sale luxury villa located on the north side of the Pelesac peninsula in the front row of…
€1,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with surveillance security system, with parking
Korcula, Croatia
6
5
3
For sale villa under construction, with a total area of 398 m2, located at an exclusive loca…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
