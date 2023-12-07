Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia

Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
€600,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bosanka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bosanka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 110 m²
€800,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krucica, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krucica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
€2,25M
House in Gruda, Croatia
House
Gruda, Croatia
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in the small town of Gruda, near Dubrovnik The villa is built of white stone, inside …
€420,000
9 room house in Kremena, Croatia
9 room house
Kremena, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 8
Area 484 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13626 Metkovic, Blace Detached house with an area of 483.55m2, built…
€1,90M
9 room house in Cavtat, Croatia
9 room house
Cavtat, Croatia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 252 m²
CavtatA beautiful villa with 14 apartments with an area of ​​252 m2, built in 2011 on a plot…
€1,60M
4 room house with furniture, with sea view in Korcula, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with sea view
Korcula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
KORČULA - House in an exclusive location, first row to the sea Korčula is a beautiful centr…
€1,60M
Leave a request
Agency
Villa 29 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 29 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 29
Bathrooms count 20
Area 950 m²
€2,70M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Cavtat, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Cavtat, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 500 m²
Take a moment and look at this unique stone mansion in the center of Cavtat town! With Croat…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 430 m²
Are you looking for a luxury villa in Dubrovnik? You have come to the right place! The leadi…
€3,20M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Trsteno, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Trsteno, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 608 m²
Welcome to Kolocep island! Located just a few km from the mainland and the famous city Dubro…
€5,00M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vinacac, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vinacac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Dreaming of a tropical escape, endless sunsets, and great beaches? This premium 18th-century…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Where to buy a luxury home in Dubrovnik? Take a look at this stunning piece of real estate t…
€1,70M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 500 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trsteno, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trsteno, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 365 m²
If Dubrovnik is next on your list, then welcome to this stunning, modern, and unique villa! …
Price on request
4 room house in Nova Mokosica, Croatia
4 room house
Nova Mokosica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Dubrovnik, Gruž, detached house (ground floor house) of 107m2 with a separate apartment of 2…
€560,000
Villa 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trsteno, Croatia
Villa 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trsteno, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 4
For sale is an exceptional, newly built luxury villa located in the immediate vicinity of Du…
€7,00M
Agency
Agency
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale on the island of Korcula, just 400 meters from the sea, and within walking di…
€500,000
Agency
Agency
3 room house in Vela Luka, Croatia
3 room house
Vela Luka, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Vela Luka Comfortable detached house with a total living area of 115 m2, built in 1975. on …
€230,000
Villa 6 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lumbarda, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lumbarda, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
For sale is an elite three-story villa located in a quiet bay on the island of Korcula. The …
€3,80M
Agency
Agency
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Vela Luka, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Vela Luka, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€1,28M
Agency
Agency
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Vela Luka, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Vela Luka, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€756,000
Agency
Agency
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lastovo, Croatia
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lastovo, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Three-story house located on the seashore for sale. On the ground floor there is a large gar…
€490,000
Agency
Agency
Villa 8 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€500,000
Agency
Agency
9 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking in Orebic, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 4
For sale is an old estate located near the sea in the center of Orebich. The estate consists…
€1,95M
Agency
Agency
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Orebic, Croatia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale a beautiful house of 200 m2, located in an attractive location on the Peljesac peni…
€1,40M
Agency
Agency
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Korcula, Croatia
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 31
Number of floors 3
Interesting property for sale with fantastic sea views, located in an attractive location on…
€2,15M
Agency
Agency
9 room house with sea view, with basement, with parking in Orebic, Croatia
9 room house with sea view, with basement, with parking
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 6
For sale is an old stone palace located just 30 meters from the sea and a beautiful pebble b…
€1,99M
Agency
Agency
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Drace, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Drace, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
For sale luxury villa located on the north side of the Pelesac peninsula in the front row of…
€1,85M
Agency
Agency
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with surveillance security system, with parking in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with surveillance security system, with parking
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale villa under construction, with a total area of 398 m2, located at an exclusive loca…
€1,60M
Agency
Agency
Properties features in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia

