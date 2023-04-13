Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Bulgaria

Burgas
68
Nesebar
61
Sveti Vlas
13
Sozopol
4
Bansko
3
Blagoevgrad
3
Dobrinishte
3
Pomorie
2
Studio apartment To archive
73 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 6/2 Floor
€ 34,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale a studio with pool view located on the second …
1 room studio apartmentin Ravda, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 53,500
IBG Real Estates offers for sale this furnished studio apartment, located on the 2nd fl…
1 room studio apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 36,500
IBG Real Estates offers for sale this bright and spacious studio, located on the 2nd fl…
1 room studio apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 38,000
IBG Real Estates offers for sale this furnished studio with balcony, located on the 1st…
1 room studio apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 37,500
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a studio, located on the 2nd floor /with lift/ in comp…
1 room studio apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 22,500
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a studio with balcony, located on the 2nd floor in complex …
1 room studio apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 bath 31 m²
€ 37,000
1 room studio apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
53 m²
€ 39,900
1 room studio apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 35,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished and equipped studio, located on the 2nd …
1 room studio apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 41,600
IBG Real Estates offer for sale this stylish studio, located on the second floor in the IZID…
1 room studio apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 35,000
For sale is a studio, located on the 4th floor in complex Sea Breeze in Sveti Vlas. The comp…
1 room studio apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 46,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this spacious studio, located on the 2nd floor in Aphro…
1 room studio apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 38,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer a studio, located on the 4th floor in complex Orchid Fo…
1 room studio apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 37,000
We are pleased to offer this top furnished studio, located on the 4th floor /building with l…
1 room studio apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 35,000
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a studio with balcony, located on the 2nd floor (build…
1 room studio apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 41,000
Renovated studio with Pool View in Sunset Beach 4, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates offers fo…
Studio apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
53 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 40,000
Big studio for sale in Sunny beach, Bulgaria IBG Real Estates offers for sale a big studi…
1 room studio apartmentin Ravda, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
33 m²
€ 39,310
1 room studio apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m²
€ 14,700
Studio with pool view in Sunny Day 6, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates offers for sale a furn…
1 room studio apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 37,500
Cozy studio in Nessebar at 150 m. from the Beach. No maintenance fee IBG Real Estates bri…
1 room studio apartmentin Golden Sands, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 2/11 Floor
€ 52,000
SEA view studio in Berlin Golden Beach, Golden Sands IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer…
1 room studio apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 48,500
Beachfront studio in Majestic Beach Resort****, Sunny Beach We are pleased to offer this …
1 room studio apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 37,000
Studio in Villa Marina, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this studio,…
1 room studio apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 66,000
Studio with Sea View in Garden of Eden, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer y…
1 room studio apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 65,500
Sea and pool View Studio in the Five-star Royal Beach Barcelo, Sunny Beach For sale is th…
1 room studio apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 57,000
Excellent studio with pool view in Cascadas Family Resort, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates&n…
1 room studio apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 35,000
Fully furnished Studio with Pool view in complex Aphrodite 2, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estate…
1 room studio apartmentin Elenite Resort, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Elenite Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 48,000
Sea / Pool View studio with kitchenette in complex Andalucia, Elenite IBG Real Estates of…
1 room studio apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 41,990
Furnished brand new studio in Villa Sardinia, Sveti Vlas We are pleased to offer this top…
1 room studio apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 47,000
Furnished Studio with Pool View in Garden of Eden, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates is pleased…

