Realting.com
Bulgaria
Studios
Studios for Sale in Bulgaria
73 properties total found
1 room studio apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
6/2 Floor
€ 34,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale a studio with pool view located on the second …
1 room studio apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 53,500
IBG Real Estates offers for sale this furnished studio apartment, located on the 2nd fl…
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 36,500
IBG Real Estates offers for sale this bright and spacious studio, located on the 2nd fl…
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 38,000
IBG Real Estates offers for sale this furnished studio with balcony, located on the 1st…
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 37,500
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a studio, located on the 2nd floor /with lift/ in comp…
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
28 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 22,500
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a studio with balcony, located on the 2nd floor in complex …
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 bath
31 m²
€ 37,000
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
53 m²
€ 39,900
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 35,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished and equipped studio, located on the 2nd …
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 41,600
IBG Real Estates offer for sale this stylish studio, located on the second floor in the IZID…
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
€ 35,000
For sale is a studio, located on the 4th floor in complex Sea Breeze in Sveti Vlas. The comp…
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 46,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this spacious studio, located on the 2nd floor in Aphro…
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
€ 38,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer a studio, located on the 4th floor in complex Orchid Fo…
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 37,000
We are pleased to offer this top furnished studio, located on the 4th floor /building with l…
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 35,000
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a studio with balcony, located on the 2nd floor (build…
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 41,000
Renovated studio with Pool View in Sunset Beach 4, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates offers fo…
Studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
53 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 40,000
Big studio for sale in Sunny beach, Bulgaria IBG Real Estates offers for sale a big studi…
1 room studio apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
33 m²
€ 39,310
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
€ 14,700
Studio with pool view in Sunny Day 6, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates offers for sale a furn…
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 37,500
Cozy studio in Nessebar at 150 m. from the Beach. No maintenance fee IBG Real Estates bri…
1 room studio apartment
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
2/11 Floor
€ 52,000
SEA view studio in Berlin Golden Beach, Golden Sands IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer…
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 48,500
Beachfront studio in Majestic Beach Resort****, Sunny Beach We are pleased to offer this …
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 37,000
Studio in Villa Marina, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this studio,…
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 66,000
Studio with Sea View in Garden of Eden, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer y…
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 65,500
Sea and pool View Studio in the Five-star Royal Beach Barcelo, Sunny Beach For sale is th…
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 57,000
Excellent studio with pool view in Cascadas Family Resort, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates&n…
1 room studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 35,000
Fully furnished Studio with Pool view in complex Aphrodite 2, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estate…
1 room studio apartment
Elenite Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 48,000
Sea / Pool View studio with kitchenette in complex Andalucia, Elenite IBG Real Estates of…
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
3/7 Floor
€ 41,990
Furnished brand new studio in Villa Sardinia, Sveti Vlas We are pleased to offer this top…
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 47,000
Furnished Studio with Pool View in Garden of Eden, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates is pleased…
