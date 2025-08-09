Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Studio apartment
  5. Golf-course

Studios near golf course for sale in Bulgaria

Sveti Vlas
3
Burgas
68
Nesebar
29
Aheloy
4
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment with FRONTAL SEA VIEW in the complex "Imper…
$72,371
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bulgaria

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go