Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Lida District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Lida District, Belarus

Lida
2
Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottagein Lida, Belarus
Cottage
Lida, Belarus
156 m²
€ 47,503
House for sale on Aivazovsky street ( Sloboda district ). The total area of the house is 156…
Cottagein Lida, Belarus
Cottage
Lida, Belarus
188 m²
€ 153,819
For spacious sale, cozy two-story house and nbsp; With a total area of 188.1 m2, the surface…

Properties features in Lida District, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir