Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Grodno District
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Grodno District, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
61 property total found
2 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Price on request
1 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 25,537
1 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 25,537
2 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Price on request
2 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/10
€ 60,649
2 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/10
€ 61,561
Apartment in Hradno, Belarus
Apartment
Hradno, Belarus
€ 0
2 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 38,305
3 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 29,185
3 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 29,185
3 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/12
€ 43,777
3 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/12
€ 43,777
2 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 36,174
2 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 54,265
2 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 54,265
1 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 22,801
1 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 22,801
2 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 50,161
Apartment in Skidzieĺ, Belarus
Apartment
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
Area 161 m²
€ 109,442
4 room apartment in Halavacy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Halavacy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 36,481
2 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 50,161
5 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
5 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 107 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 101,234
5 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
5 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 101,234
1 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 8/9
€ 39,217
1 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 8/9
€ 39,217
Apartment in Hradno, Belarus
Apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Area 32 m²
€ 20,064
2 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 36,481
2 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 36,481
2 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 31,921
2 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 29,176

Properties features in Grodno District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir