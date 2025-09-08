Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Lisbon
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Lisbon, Portugal

Cascais
30
Oeiras
14
Torres Vedras
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
A two-storey modern house with huge balconies that offers a stunning view   of the ocean and…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 257 m²
Modern светлый  a house with spacious balconies and a terrace from which to admire the magni…
$2,58M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lourinha, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 322 m²
Modern and luxurious villa in a beautiful location on a hilltop with panoramic views of the …
$726,222
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go