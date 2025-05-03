Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Lisbon
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

Cascais
27
Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms, new, 185 sq.m., total external area of 256 m2, a terrace of 62 m2 and…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
New villa duplex with 3 bedrooms, with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private …
$2,04M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 416 m²
Modern Village with garden and swimming pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre…
$1,59M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 261 m²
House with 3 bedrooms, an area of 213 square meters, 3 floors, with a roof terrace with a pr…
$2,27M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
The villa is located in the area of the resort of Cascais, in the natural park of Sintra Cas…
$2,10M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go