Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Leiria
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Leiria, Portugal

Obidos
28
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
New apartment and nbsp; With three bedrooms with bathrooms, a living room and a dining room …
$595,450
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Vau, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
The recently opened golf resort is located in western Portugal. This is a new project with  …
$653,828
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Obidos, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
COURT OF FIVE PLACES UBICATED TO THE PORTUGAL SEREBRUARY CHARACTERISTICS, BETWEEN TRIPS OF N…
$795,261
Leave a request
AtlantaAtlanta
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
$828,397
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
$883,623
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Leiria

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Leiria, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go