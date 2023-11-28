Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Leiria, Portugal

Villa 3 room villa in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 199 m²
Situated close to the medieval village of Óbidos, Bom Sucesso Resort is one of the best Golf…
€645,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Amoreira, Portugal
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Amoreira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
This charming townhouse is located in a condominium in the resort of Praia d'el Rey Beach & …
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Coimbrao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Coimbrao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
One-story villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a …
€395,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
 The villa is 5 minutes from Caldas and Óbidos located on a plot of 291 m2.Two-storey villa …
€360,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Vila is located between the idyllic medieval Obidos and the beautiful city of Caldas da Rain…
€375,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Condominium with 9 villas, under construction, in the heart of Fos do Arello.3-bedroom tenem…
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
One-story villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a …
€395,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 291 m²
Villa in Lagoa de Obidou, near the beach and golf courses, on a plot of 1163 m2.Traditional …
€1,09M
Villa 4 room villa in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 846 m²
Exclusive villa inserted in the luxury condominium of Praia d'el Rey, in Óbidos. With a land…
€1,90M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nadadouro, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
New apartment and nbsp; With three bedrooms with bathrooms, a living room and a dining room …
€510,000
Condo 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Condo 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
€635,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
€800,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
€750,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
COURT OF FIVE PLACES UBICATED TO THE PORTUGAL SEREBRUARY CHARACTERISTICS, BETWEEN TRIPS OF N…
€720,000
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Vau, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
One-story villa with 2 bedrooms, 119 sq.m, total built-up area, & nbsp; located in the resor…
€320,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 138 sq.m (total area), located on a land plot of 1013 sq.m, with park…
€360,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Vau, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 337 m²
The villa with 4 bedrooms with an area of 310 m2 ( the first floor ) is located on a plot of…
€595,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
The recently opened golf resort is located in western Portugal. This is a new project with &…
€560,000
