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Residential properties for sale in Leiria, Portugal

;
Obidos
48
Caldas da Rainha
22
72 properties total found
Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
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3 bedroom apartment in Vau, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Enjoy spacious coastal living in this 3 bedroom apartment at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Reso…
$913,324
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Experience luxury coastal living in this 3 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resor…
$1,03M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this 2-bedroom twin villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf…
$809,275
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,24M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,24M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,24M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
Discover sophisticated coastal living in this 4 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf …
$1,16M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
Experience luxury coastal living in this 3 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resor…
$1,01M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
Experience luxury coastal living in this 3 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resor…
$1,00M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this 2-bedroom twin villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf…
$799,211
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Villa 5 minutes from Caldas and Óbidos is located on a plot of 291 m2.Two-storey villa on th…
$415,047
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,20M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Vila is located between the idyllic medieval Obidos and the beautiful town of Caldas da Rain…
$432,341
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
The house is located in one of the quietest areas of Obidos, Perola da Lagoa.It is in excell…
$403,518
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,23M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Experience luxury coastal living in this 3 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resor…
$1,03M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Foz do Arelho, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Foz do Arelho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Condominium with 9 villas, under construction, in the heart of Fos do Arello.3-bedroom tenem…
$403,518
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,23M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 337 m²
The villa with 4 bedrooms with an area of 310 m2 ( the first floor ) is located on a plot of…
$685,981
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Property types in Leiria

apartments
houses

Properties features in Leiria, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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