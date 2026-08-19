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Townhouses in Leiria, Portugal

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Obidos
3
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4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Vau, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
The recently opened golf resort is located in western Portugal. This is a new project with  …
$648,171
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3 bedroom townthouse in Amoreira, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Amoreira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
This charming townhouse is located in a condominium on the grounds of Praia d'el Rey Beach &…
$405,107
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3 bedroom townthouse in Foz do Arelho, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Foz do Arelho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Condominium with 9 villas, under construction, in the heart of Fos do Arello.3-bedroom tenem…
$405,107
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom townthouse in Obidos, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
COURT OF FIVE PLACES UBICATED TO THE PORTUGAL SEREBRUARY CHARACTERISTICS, BETWEEN TRIPS OF N…
$795,261
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Properties features in Leiria, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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