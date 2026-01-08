Show property on map Show properties list
Houses near golf course for sale in Leiria, Portugal

Villa 4 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 291 m²
Villa in Lagoa de Obidou, near the beach and golf courses, on a plot of 1163 m2.Traditional …
$1,27M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
New apartment and nbsp; With three bedrooms with bathrooms, a living room and a dining room …
$595,450
3 bedroom townthouse in Vau, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
The recently opened golf resort is located in western Portugal. This is a new project with  …
$653,828
3 bedroom townthouse in Amoreira, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Amoreira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
This charming townhouse is located in a condominium on the grounds of Praia d'el Rey Beach &…
$408,642
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
One-story villa with 2 bedrooms, 119 sq.m, total built-up area,   located in the resort hote…
$373,616
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 138 sq.m (total area), located on a land plot of 1013 sq.m, with park…
$420,318
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Villa 5 minutes from Caldas and Óbidos is located on a plot of 291 m2.Two-storey villa on th…
$420,318
